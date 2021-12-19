Browns activate G Wyatt Teller, place DE Jadeveon Clowney on reserve/COVID-19 and make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):
G Wyatt Teller
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):
DE Jadeveon Clowney
Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):
T Alex Taylor
Signed to practice squad (1):
S Adrian Colbert
Taylor is 6-8, 301 pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of South Carolina State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Taylor appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club's practice squad the past two seasons. He will wear No. 70.
Colbert is 6-2, 205 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Originally a seventh-round pick by San Francisco in 2017, Colbert has appeared in 37 career games with 22 starts. He has recorded 98 tackles, two forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has appeared in four games with three starts this season with the Giants. Colbert will wear No. 15.