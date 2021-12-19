Browns activate G Wyatt Teller, place DE Jadeveon Clowney on reserve/COVID-19 and make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):

G Wyatt Teller

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):

T Alex Taylor

Signed to practice squad (1):

S Adrian Colbert

Taylor is 6-8, 301 pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of South Carolina State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Taylor appeared in one game with the Browns as a rookie and spent time on the club's practice squad the past two seasons. He will wear No. 70.