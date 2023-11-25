Browns activate LB Jordan Kunaszyk from injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have activated LB Jordan Kunaszyk from injured reserve. In addition, the team elevated CB A.J. Green III and S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad.

Kunaszyk is in his fifth NFL season out of California. He appeared in 15 games with two starts last season with the Browns and led the team with 11 special teams tackles. Kunaszyk was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Aug. 31 and was designated for return om Nov. 22. He will wear No. 51.

Green (6-2, 198) is in his third NFL season out of Oklahoma State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Green has appeared in 32 career games with two starts. He has recorded 26 career tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed. Green will wear No. 38.