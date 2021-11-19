Transactions

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton

Cleveland's running back room gets 2 big additions before Sunday's game

Nov 19, 2021 at 09:18 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

111921_chubb

The Browns on Friday activated RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Chubb has played seven games this season and has amassed 721 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Despite missing three games this year, he still sits third on the NFL rushing leaderboard, 216 yards behind Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, who both have 937 yards.

Felton has played in nine games and been primarily used as a punt returner, averaging 8.4 yards per punt return and leading the league with 26 returns. He's listed as a running back but has been used largely as a receiver, catching 13 passes on 14 targets for 147 yards and one touchdown. He's also taken three carries for 16 yards.

Chubb and Felton join John Kelly, who was activated Thursday, to make the Browns running back room whole again. Last week, the Browns relied exclusively on D'Ernest Johnson, who amassed 99 yards on the ground, in their loss at New England.

