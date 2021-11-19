Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton

The Browns on Friday activated RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Chubb has played seven games this season and has amassed 721 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Despite missing three games this year, he still sits third on the NFL rushing leaderboard, 216 yards behind Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, who both have 937 yards.

Felton has played in nine games and been primarily used as a punt returner, averaging 8.4 yards per punt return and leading the league with 26 returns. He's listed as a running back but has been used largely as a receiver, catching 13 passes on 14 targets for 147 yards and one touchdown. He's also taken three carries for 16 yards.