Browns add 6 players to roster

The Browns on Monday agreed to terms with the following five undrafted free agents:

RB Tre Harbison - Charlotte

DE Romeo McKnight - Charlotte

CB Emmanuel Rugamba - Miami (Ohio)

CB Kiondre Thomas - Kansas State

DT Marvin Wilson - Florida State

The Browns also signed free agent DT Malik McDowell.

After landing eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft and adding six players Monday, the Browns now have 89 players on their roster.

Here's a breakdown of the team's new additions.

Tre Harbison – Harbison is 5'11, 218 pounds out of Charlotte…Transferred to Charlotte as a graduate transfer after spending the previous three years at Northern Illinois…Finished at Northern Illinois registering back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons…Ended three-year career at Northern Illinois with 2,345 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground, while snagging 16 receptions for 137 yards in 35 games… In final season at NIU, tallied 1,034 rushing yards on 206 carries becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Huskies since 2015… Lone season at Charlotte (2020) was cut short due to COVID-19, but lead the program in rushing, posting numbers of 80 rushes for 337 yards and four touchdowns…Spent spring 2016 at Virginia before transferring to Northern Illinois and majored in journalism. Native of Shelby, N.C. and uncle, Charlie Harbison, was a long-time football assistant coach at the college and professional levels.

Romeo McKnight – McKnight is 6'4, 252 pounds out of Charlotte…Started his collegiate career at Iowa but did not see game action due to injury…Transferred to Illinois State in 2018, spending two seasons with the program…During tenure at Illinois State, played in 26 games with 20 starts and collected 111 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles…All-Missouri Valley first team selection in 2019…After graduating from Illinois State, joined Charlotte as a graduate transfer in 2020, playing in all six games with five starts…Finished with 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three QB hits…Earned a bachelor's degree in business at Illinois State and studied political science for graduate degree at Charlotte…Born in Crystal Lake, Ill. and attended Crystal Lake Central High School.

Emmanuel Rugamba – Rugamba is 5'11, 198 pounds out of Miami (Ohio)…Began first two collegiate seasons at Iowa, appearing in 22 games and totaled 55 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery before transferring to Miami (Ohio)…After sitting out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, was back in action for the 2019 season…While at Miami, totaled 96 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, interception returned for a touchdown and one forced fumble in 16 games…Named to the All-MAC third team his final two seasons…Hails from Naperville, Ill. and majored in sport leadership and management…Name is pronounced Eh-MAN-well ra-GUM-Ba.

Kiondre Thomas – A 6'0, 185 cornerback who spent the 2020 season at Kansas State after transferring from Minnesota…Played in 32 games and tallied 75 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in three seasons with the Gophers…Started all 13 games, recording 22 tackles, first career interception and three pass breakups in final year at Minnesota before joining Kansas State…Played in eight games with four starts as each start came in the final four games of the season as a senior in 2020 for the Wildcats…Majored in recreation administration and is a native of Fort Smith, Ark…First name is pronounced Key-ON-dre.

Marvin Wilson – Wilson is 6'4, 303 pounds out of Florida State…Appeared in 39 games with 19 starts, collecting 110 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defensed, one fumble recovery and three blocked kicks…His three blocked kicks in 2020 tied for most in NCAA and was more than 113 teams…Named to the second team All-ACC in 2020…Finished junior season as first team All-ACC and only defensive lineman in conference with multiple games with three tackles for loss…2019 Bednarik Award semifinalist…Only player in Power 5 since 2000 with at least 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and a fumble recovery in a single game in as a junior…Wilson is a native of Houston, Texas.