Browns announce 2026 season of Jr. Browns Backers

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns announced today the launch of the 2026 season of "Jr. Browns Backers", presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's and in association with Cardinal Credit Union.
"The continued growth of Barking Backers and Jr. Browns Backers shows how much these clubs mean to our fans and community," said Brent Rossi, Chief Marketing Officer of Haslam Sports Group. "We're committed to building on that momentum by creating new opportunities for fans of all ages to connect with the team and enjoy memorable, one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the season."
The Jr. Browns Backers kids club in its third season is open to youth ages four to 12, and parents alike who want to connect with the Browns through unique merchandise, experiences and pertinent information geared towards parents. Free membership includes special members-only free events, access to an online activity center and a quarterly newsletter emailed directly to parents and guardians.
In addition to the free membership available, parents and guardians can select a premium membership for their kids which includes a lunchbox courtesy of University Hospitals, Brownie the Elf toothbrush holder, shoelace charms and a Cardinal Credit Union pencil pouch. Premium members also have the opportunity to become a "Kickoff Kid" or "Flag Kid at a Browns home game, redeem points for exclusive, limited-edition prizes such as a Jr. Browns Backers baseball cap and a wall pennant. New this year, premium members will also be able to purchase the "Postgame Field Trip" package inclusive of a game ticket, a goodie bag and 20 minutes on the field after a Browns home game. Additionally, members also receive the chance to enter sweepstakes for exclusive experiences like the "Take It to the Dawg Pound" gameday element where kids can score the ceremonial first touchdown and more.
Jr. Browns Backers members will be able to attend three in-person events during the year which includes the Jr. Browns Backers Bash (June 2026), Monster Matchup (October 2026) and Brownie's Breakfast Blitz (a premium members-only event, Winter 2026).
Fans are also able to purchase a Premium Membership for a budding Browns fan in their life on behalf of the child's parents and present it as a gift to the child. To gift, visit https://jrbrownsbackers.com/gifting.
To join and learn more information about Jr. Browns Backers, parents and guardians can visit jrbrownsbackers.com.
About Cardinal Credit Union:
Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 71-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app, or by stopping in at one of its seven branches. For more information, visit the website at https://www.cardinalcu.com/.
About University Hospitals:
Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.