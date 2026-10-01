Browns announce inactives for Week 4 vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns announced their inactives for Week 4 against the Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.
INACTIVES
QB Taylen Green (3QB)
WR Tylan Wallace
LB Justin Jefferson
C Elgton Jenkins
G Teven Jenkins
The Cleveland Browns announced their inactives for Week 4 against the Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.
INACTIVES
QB Taylen Green (3QB)
WR Tylan Wallace
LB Justin Jefferson
C Elgton Jenkins
G Teven Jenkins
Cleveland hosts Carolina at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m.
Cleveland travels to Tampa to face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m.
Cleveland travels to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m.
Browns take on the Patriots at Huntington Bank Field at 8 p.m.
Browns take on the Bills at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m.
Browns take on the Bears at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET
Cleveland faces Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.
Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m.
Cleveland hosts Buffalo at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m.
Cleveland faces the Bears in Chicago at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET