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Inactives

Browns announce inactives for Week 4 vs. Steelers

Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football at Huntington Bank Field at 8:15 p.m.

Oct 01, 2026 at 06:45 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

InactivesWk4_10.1.26

The Cleveland Browns announced their inactives for Week 4 against the Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

INACTIVES

QB Taylen Green (3QB)
WR Tylan Wallace
LB Justin Jefferson
C Elgton Jenkins
G Teven Jenkins

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