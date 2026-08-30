Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into the 2026 season

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Placed on reserve/injured (1):
QB Dillon Gabriel (back)-designated for return
Placed on reserve/non-football illness (1):
TE Joe Royer-designated for return
Contract terminated (3):
CB Myles Bryant
DT Sam Kamara
CB D'Angelo Ross
Waived (16):
DT Travis Bell (eye)-injury designation
RB Davon Booth
DT Elijah Chatman (quad)-injury designation
G Kinsley Eguakun
DE Logan Fano
WR Luke Floriea
WR Gage Larvadain
T K.T. Leveston
RB Ahmani Marshall
P Wes Pahl
DT Tyreak Sapp
DE Khordae Sydnor
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio (biceps)-injury designation
S Zion Washington
LB Nathaniel Watson
WR Kole Wilson
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns' 2026 initial 53-man roster, current as of August 30, 2026. See every player from practices and games.
The Browns officially announced their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2026 season. The 53-man roster showcases young players in prominent roles on offense and defense, as well as key veterans to anchor units on all three sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Browns are rostering three quarterbacks in Taylen Green, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, with Sanders to serve as the backup quarterback to Watson as the starter. The Browns also placed Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve.
Their quarterbacks will have a number of pass-catching threats, as their roster carries six receivers and three tight ends. Harold Fannin Jr. leads the tight end room as he enters his second season with the Browns, one that features rookie Carsen Ryan and veteran Blake Whiteheart. Cleveland drafted Ryan in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The receiving corps is anchored by veterans in Jerry Jeudy and Tylan Wallace, and features two standout rookies in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Boston and Concepcion demonstrated their abilities to impact the offense throughout training camp to hold prominent roles in the offense. Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley add to key depth players to receiver room.
The running back room combines youth and talent, as Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson enter their second seasons in Cleveland. Rounding out the room is Raheim Sanders and fullback Michael Burton.
The offensive line consists of a majority of new faces – whether in veterans who joined the Browns during free agency or rookies drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Ninth overall pick Spencer Fano is joined by fellow rookies Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford. Their veteran leaders on the starting offensive line feature Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins and Zion Johnson. Returning young players like Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter round out the depth in the room.
Defensively, the Browns' attacking front is built with a mix of young players and veterans.
Jared Verse, Isaiah McGuire and Derek Barnett anchor the edge, while Maliek Collins and Mason Graham hold down the interior. They also have key depth players in Kalia Davis, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington and Julian Okwara who can fill in at positions across the line.
Their linebacker room features both returning players and new additions, as the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger is in his second season in Cleveland, while the addition of Quincy Williams brings veteran presence to the room. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold earns a key role in his second season with the Browns, while rookie Justin Jefferson and third-year Winston Reid add necessary depth to the room.
The defensive backs return six players from the 2025 season in CB Tyson Campbell, S Grant Delpit, CB Myles Harden, S Ronnie Hickman, CB Denzel Ward and Donovan McMillon. They made key additions during the offseason by drafting S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and bringing in Daniel Thomas and Mekhi Blackmon. Michael Coats Jr., who signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent, earns a chance to be a depth piece in the secondary.
Their specials return for the second consecutive year with P Corey Bojorquez, LS Rex Sunahara and K Andre Szmyt.
The Browns can make additional roster moves in the coming days via waiver claims and free agent signings. They will also look to construct a 16-man practice squad, a group of players that play a vital role throughout the season and serve as an additional layer of depth in the event of injuries on the active roster.
Browns initial 53-man roster by position:
Quarterback (3): Taylen Green, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson
Running Back (4): Michael Burton, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders
Wide Receiver (6): Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Malachi Corley, Jerry Jeudy, Tylan Wallace
Tight End (3): Harold Fannin Jr., Carsen Ryan, Blake Whiteheart
Offensive Linemen (10): Austin Barber, Parker Brailsford, Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler, Zak Zinter
Defensive Linemen (9): Derek Barnett, Maliek Collins, Kalia Davis, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington, Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara, Jared Verse
Linebacker (5): Justin Jefferson, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Winston Reid, Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams
Defensive Back (10): Mekhi Blackmon, Tyson Campbell, Michael Coats Jr., Grant Delpit, Myles Harden, Ronnie Hickman, Donovan McMillon, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S Daniel Thomas, Denzel Ward
Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara, Andre Szmyt