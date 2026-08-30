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53-Man Roster

Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into the 2026 season

Cleveland trimmed its roster to 53 players

Aug 30, 2026 at 04:32 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Placed on reserve/injured (1):

QB Dillon Gabriel (back)-designated for return

Placed on reserve/non-football illness (1):

TE Joe Royer-designated for return

Contract terminated (3):

CB Myles Bryant
DT Sam Kamara
CB D'Angelo Ross

Waived (16):

DT Travis Bell (eye)-injury designation
RB Davon Booth
DT Elijah Chatman (quad)-injury designation
G Kinsley Eguakun
DE Logan Fano
WR Luke Floriea
WR Gage Larvadain
T K.T. Leveston
RB Ahmani Marshall
P Wes Pahl
DT Tyreak Sapp
DE Khordae Sydnor
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio (biceps)-injury designation
S Zion Washington
LB Nathaniel Watson
WR Kole Wilson

Browns Initial 53-Man Roster 2026: Player Photos

Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns' 2026 initial 53-man roster, current as of August 30, 2026. See every player from practices and games.

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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0)
2 / 54

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1)
3 / 54

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2)
4 / 54

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3)
5 / 54

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3)

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4)
6 / 54

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5)
7 / 54

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7)
8 / 54

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8)
9 / 54

Defensive end Jared Verse (8)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9)
10 / 54

Safety Grant Delpit (9)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10)
11 / 54

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12)
12 / 54

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13)
13 / 54

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15)
14 / 54

Quarterback Taylen Green (15)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16)
15 / 54

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16)

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17)
16 / 54

Linebacker Justin Jefferson (17)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21)
17 / 54

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22)
18 / 54

Running back Dylan Sampson (22)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24)
19 / 54

Safety Daniel Thomas (24)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25)
20 / 54

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26)
21 / 54

Cornerback Myles Harden (26)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28)
22 / 54

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (30)
23 / 54

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (30)

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31)
24 / 54

Safety Donovan McMillon (31)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33)
25 / 54

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34)
26 / 54

Fullback Michael Burton (34)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (35)
27 / 54

Running back Raheim Sanders (35)

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39)
28 / 54

Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42)
29 / 54

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44)
30 / 54

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48)
31 / 54

Tight end Carsen Ryan (48)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49)
32 / 54

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (50)
33 / 54

Defensive end Derek Barnett (50)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50)
34 / 54

Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50)

Erin Farina/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51)
35 / 54

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Parker Brailsford (52)
36 / 54

Center Parker Brailsford (52)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55)
37 / 54

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56)
38 / 54

Center Luke Wypler (56)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57)
39 / 54

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57)

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58)
40 / 54

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59)
41 / 54

Linebacker Winston Reid (59)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70)
42 / 54

Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71)
43 / 54

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74)
44 / 54

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77)
45 / 54

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78)
46 / 54

Offensive guard Teven Jenkins (78)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79)
47 / 54

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83)
48 / 54

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (83)

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86)
49 / 54

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86)

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93)
50 / 54

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93)

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94)
51 / 54

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94)

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96)
52 / 54

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98)
53 / 54

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Julian Okwara (99)
54 / 54

Defensive end Julian Okwara (99)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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The Browns officially announced their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2026 season. The 53-man roster showcases young players in prominent roles on offense and defense, as well as key veterans to anchor units on all three sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Browns are rostering three quarterbacks in Taylen Green, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, with Sanders to serve as the backup quarterback to Watson as the starter. The Browns also placed Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve.

Their quarterbacks will have a number of pass-catching threats, as their roster carries six receivers and three tight ends. Harold Fannin Jr. leads the tight end room as he enters his second season with the Browns, one that features rookie Carsen Ryan and veteran Blake Whiteheart. Cleveland drafted Ryan in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The receiving corps is anchored by veterans in Jerry Jeudy and Tylan Wallace, and features two standout rookies in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Boston and Concepcion demonstrated their abilities to impact the offense throughout training camp to hold prominent roles in the offense. Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley add to key depth players to receiver room.

The running back room combines youth and talent, as Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson enter their second seasons in Cleveland. Rounding out the room is Raheim Sanders and fullback Michael Burton.

The offensive line consists of a majority of new faces – whether in veterans who joined the Browns during free agency or rookies drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Ninth overall pick Spencer Fano is joined by fellow rookies Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford. Their veteran leaders on the starting offensive line feature Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins and Zion Johnson. Returning young players like Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter round out the depth in the room.

Defensively, the Browns' attacking front is built with a mix of young players and veterans.

Jared Verse, Isaiah McGuire and Derek Barnett anchor the edge, while Maliek Collins and Mason Graham hold down the interior. They also have key depth players in Kalia Davis, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington and Julian Okwara who can fill in at positions across the line.

Their linebacker room features both returning players and new additions, as the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger is in his second season in Cleveland, while the addition of Quincy Williams brings veteran presence to the room. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold earns a key role in his second season with the Browns, while rookie Justin Jefferson and third-year Winston Reid add necessary depth to the room.

The defensive backs return six players from the 2025 season in CB Tyson Campbell, S Grant Delpit, CB Myles Harden, S Ronnie Hickman, CB Denzel Ward and Donovan McMillon. They made key additions during the offseason by drafting S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and bringing in Daniel Thomas and Mekhi Blackmon. Michael Coats Jr., who signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent, earns a chance to be a depth piece in the secondary.

Their specials return for the second consecutive year with P Corey Bojorquez, LS Rex Sunahara and K Andre Szmyt.

The Browns can make additional roster moves in the coming days via waiver claims and free agent signings. They will also look to construct a 16-man practice squad, a group of players that play a vital role throughout the season and serve as an additional layer of depth in the event of injuries on the active roster.

Browns initial 53-man roster by position:

Quarterback (3): Taylen Green, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson

Running Back (4): Michael Burton, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson,  Raheim Sanders

Wide Receiver (6): Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston,  KC Concepcion, Malachi Corley, Jerry Jeudy, Tylan Wallace

Tight End (3):  Harold Fannin Jr., Carsen Ryan, Blake Whiteheart

Offensive Linemen (10): Austin Barber, Parker Brailsford, Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Zion Johnson,  Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler, Zak Zinter

Defensive Linemen (9): Derek Barnett, Maliek Collins, Kalia Davis, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington, Isaiah McGuire,  Julian Okwara, Jared Verse

Linebacker (5): Justin Jefferson, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Winston Reid, Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams

Defensive Back (10): Mekhi Blackmon, Tyson Campbell, Michael Coats Jr., Grant Delpit, Myles Harden, Ronnie Hickman, Donovan McMillon, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S Daniel Thomas, Denzel Ward

Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara, Andre Szmyt

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