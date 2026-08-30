Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into the 2026 season

The Browns officially announced their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2026 season. The 53-man roster showcases young players in prominent roles on offense and defense, as well as key veterans to anchor units on all three sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Browns are rostering three quarterbacks in Taylen Green, Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, with Sanders to serve as the backup quarterback to Watson as the starter. The Browns also placed Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve.

Their quarterbacks will have a number of pass-catching threats, as their roster carries six receivers and three tight ends. Harold Fannin Jr. leads the tight end room as he enters his second season with the Browns, one that features rookie Carsen Ryan and veteran Blake Whiteheart. Cleveland drafted Ryan in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The receiving corps is anchored by veterans in Jerry Jeudy and Tylan Wallace, and features two standout rookies in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Boston and Concepcion demonstrated their abilities to impact the offense throughout training camp to hold prominent roles in the offense. Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley add to key depth players to receiver room.

The running back room combines youth and talent, as Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson enter their second seasons in Cleveland. Rounding out the room is Raheim Sanders and fullback Michael Burton.

The offensive line consists of a majority of new faces – whether in veterans who joined the Browns during free agency or rookies drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Ninth overall pick Spencer Fano is joined by fellow rookies Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford. Their veteran leaders on the starting offensive line feature Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins and Zion Johnson. Returning young players like Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter round out the depth in the room.

Defensively, the Browns' attacking front is built with a mix of young players and veterans.

Jared Verse, Isaiah McGuire and Derek Barnett anchor the edge, while Maliek Collins and Mason Graham hold down the interior. They also have key depth players in Kalia Davis, Mike Hall Jr., Adin Huntington and Julian Okwara who can fill in at positions across the line.

Their linebacker room features both returning players and new additions, as the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger is in his second season in Cleveland, while the addition of Quincy Williams brings veteran presence to the room. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold earns a key role in his second season with the Browns, while rookie Justin Jefferson and third-year Winston Reid add necessary depth to the room.

The defensive backs return six players from the 2025 season in CB Tyson Campbell, S Grant Delpit, CB Myles Harden, S Ronnie Hickman, CB Denzel Ward and Donovan McMillon. They made key additions during the offseason by drafting S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and bringing in Daniel Thomas and Mekhi Blackmon. Michael Coats Jr., who signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent, earns a chance to be a depth piece in the secondary.

Their specials return for the second consecutive year with P Corey Bojorquez, LS Rex Sunahara and K Andre Szmyt.