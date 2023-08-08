Browns announce injury updates for DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas

Both edge rushers suffered injuries in the last week and received surgery Tuesday at University Hospitals

Aug 08, 2023 at 03:11 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
080823_DEsUpdate

Browns DEs Alex Wright (knee) and Isaiah Thomas (knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday at University Hospitals. The surgeries were performed by Browns head team physician Dr. James Voos. Wright was injured during the Browns preseason game last Thursday and Thomas was injured Saturday at practice. 

The injuries will require several weeks of rehab and a full recovery is expected early in the season.

Both players are entering their second seasons with the Browns after they were drafted by Cleveland in 2022. Wright, a third-round pick, played in all 17 games as a rookie and amassed 28 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Thomas, a seventh-round pick, recorded one sack, nine tackles and two pass breakups in 10 games.

Related Content

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for 2nd preseason game vs. Commanders

Cleveland hosts Washington in Week 1 of the preseason
news

Bill Callahan impressed by 'major steps' from rookie OT Dawand Jones 

Jones played 74 snaps at the Hall of Fame Game and didn't allow a QB pressure
news

Observations from the 12th practice of Training Camp

Here's what went down on a rainy afternoon at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
news

Rodney McLeod believes Browns defense 'feeling good' about schemes from Jim Schwartz

McLeod believes the defense is right where they need to be through the first two weeks of training camp 
Advertising