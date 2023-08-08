Browns announce injury updates for DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas

Browns DEs Alex Wright (knee) and Isaiah Thomas (knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday at University Hospitals. The surgeries were performed by Browns head team physician Dr. James Voos. Wright was injured during the Browns preseason game last Thursday and Thomas was injured Saturday at practice.
The injuries will require several weeks of rehab and a full recovery is expected early in the season.
Both players are entering their second seasons with the Browns after they were drafted by Cleveland in 2022. Wright, a third-round pick, played in all 17 games as a rookie and amassed 28 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Thomas, a seventh-round pick, recorded one sack, nine tackles and two pass breakups in 10 games.