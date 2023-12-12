Browns announce T Jedrick Wills Jr. underwent knee surgery and will miss remainder of the season

Browns offensive tackle Jed Wills underwent arthroscopic knee surgery today at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sport Medicine Institute. Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery and considered it a success. Wills injured his knee in the Browns 27-0 win over the Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium and was placed on injured reserve on November 7. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 season and a full recovery is expect for the start of the 2024 season.