Browns announce T Jedrick Wills Jr. underwent knee surgery and will miss remainder of the season

Wills was first placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7

Dec 12, 2023 at 01:16 PM
Wills statement

The Browns released the following statement about T Jedrick Wills Jr.: 

Browns offensive tackle Jed Wills underwent arthroscopic knee surgery today at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sport Medicine Institute. Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery and considered it a success.  Wills injured his knee in the Browns 27-0 win over the Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium and was placed on injured reserve on November 7. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 season and a full recovery is expect for the start of the 2024 season.

