Browns announce unofficial depth chart for 1st preseason game vs. the Bears

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 1 preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 15 against the Bears at Soldier Field. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on WEWS.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|Tylan Wallace
|Malachi Corley
|LT
|*Spencer Fano
|Dawand Jones
|Jeremiah Byers
|LG
|Zion Johnson
|Zak Zinter
|Kingsley Eguakun
|C
|Elgton Jenkins
|*Parker Brailsford
|Luke Wypler
|RG
|Teven Jenkins
|KT Leveston
|Jack Conley
|RT
|Tytus Howard
|*Austin Barber
|Tyre Phillips
|*Izavion Miller
|WR
|*Denzel Boston
|Cedric Tillman
|Gage Larvadain
|Luke Floriea
|QB
|Deshaun Watson OR Shedeur Sanders
|Dillon Gabriel
|*Taylen Green
|RB
|Quinshon Judkins
|Dylan Sampson
|Raheim Sanders
|Michael Burton (FB)
|Ahmani Marshall
|*Davon Booth
|TE
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|Blake Whiteheart
|Jack Stoll
|Brenden Bates
|*Carsen Ryan
|(*Joe Royer)
|WR
|*KC Concepcion Jr.
|Isaiah Bond
|*Kole Wilson
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|LDE
|Jared Verse
|Julian Okwara
|*Khordae Sydnor
|Benton Whitley
|LDT
|(Maliek Collins)
|Mike Hall Jr.
|Sam Kamara
|*Tyreak Sapp
|Coziah Izzard
|Patrick Jenkins
|RDT
|Mason Graham
|Kalia Davis
|Adin Huntington
|Elijah Chatman
|Travis Bell
|RDE
|Alex Wright
|Isaiah McGuire
|*Logan Fano
|LB
|Carson Schwesinger
|Nathaniel Watson
|LB
|Quincy Williams
|*Justin Jefferson
|LB
|Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
|Winston Reid
|Edefuan Ulofoshio
|CB
|Tyson Campbell
|Myles Harden
|Damarri Mathis
|Tre Avery
|*Michael Coats Jr.
|*Jeadyn Lukus
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|D'Angelo Ross
|Myles Bryant
|*Nate Evans
|Tyron Herring
|Tyler Hall
|S
|Grant Delpit
|*Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|Daniel Thomas
|*Zion Washington
|S
|Ronnie Hickman
|Christopher Edmonds
|Donovan McMillon
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|P
|Corey Bojorquez
|*Wes Pahl
|Nik Constantinou
|K
|Andre Szmyt
|H
|Corey Bojorquez
|KR
|Malachi Corley
|Dylan Sampson
|PR
|Gage Larvadain
|Isaiah Bond
|LS
|Rex Sunahara
*- rookie
()- injured