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Depth Chart

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Browns announce unofficial depth chart for 1st preseason game vs. the Bears

The Browns will travel to Chicago and face the Bears at Soldier Field on Aug. 15 in Week 1 of the preseason

Aug 11, 2026 at 05:38 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

2026DepthChartPreWeek1_8.11.26

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 1 preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 15 against the Bears at Soldier Field. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on WEWS.

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd4th5th6th
WRJerry JeudyTylan WallaceMalachi Corley
LT*Spencer FanoDawand JonesJeremiah Byers
LGZion JohnsonZak ZinterKingsley Eguakun
CElgton Jenkins*Parker BrailsfordLuke Wypler
RGTeven JenkinsKT LevestonJack Conley
RTTytus Howard*Austin BarberTyre Phillips*Izavion Miller
WR*Denzel BostonCedric TillmanGage LarvadainLuke Floriea
QBDeshaun Watson OR Shedeur SandersDillon Gabriel*Taylen Green
RBQuinshon JudkinsDylan SampsonRaheim SandersMichael Burton (FB)Ahmani Marshall*Davon Booth
TEHarold Fannin Jr.Blake WhiteheartJack StollBrenden Bates*Carsen Ryan(*Joe Royer)
WR*KC Concepcion Jr.Isaiah Bond*Kole Wilson

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd4th5th6th
LDEJared VerseJulian Okwara*Khordae SydnorBenton Whitley
LDT(Maliek Collins)Mike Hall Jr.Sam Kamara*Tyreak SappCoziah IzzardPatrick Jenkins
RDTMason GrahamKalia DavisAdin HuntingtonElijah ChatmanTravis Bell
RDEAlex WrightIsaiah McGuire*Logan Fano
LBCarson SchwesingerNathaniel Watson
LBQuincy Williams*Justin Jefferson
LBEaston Mascarenas-ArnoldWinston ReidEdefuan Ulofoshio
CBTyson CampbellMyles HardenDamarri MathisTre Avery*Michael Coats Jr.*Jeadyn Lukus
CBDenzel WardD'Angelo RossMyles Bryant*Nate EvansTyron HerringTyler Hall
SGrant Delpit*Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenDaniel Thomas*Zion Washington
SRonnie HickmanChristopher EdmondsDonovan McMillon

Special Teams

Position1st2nd3rd
PCorey Bojorquez*Wes PahlNik Constantinou
KAndre Szmyt
HCorey Bojorquez
KRMalachi CorleyDylan Sampson
PRGage LarvadainIsaiah Bond
LSRex Sunahara

*- rookie

()- injured

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