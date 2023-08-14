Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for 3rd preseason game vs. Eagles

Cleveland travels to Philadelphia in Week 2 of the preseason

Aug 14, 2023 at 05:32 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 2 preseason game Thursday against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on WEWS.

Offense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
WR Amari Cooper Jaelon Darden Anthony Schwartz *Jalen Wayne
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. James Hudson III Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
LG Joel Bitonio Michael Dunn Wes Martin
C Ethan Pocic Nick Harris *Luke Wypler
RG Wyatt Teller (Drew Forbes) Colby Gossett
RT Jack Conklin *Dawand Jones Derrick Kelly
TE David Njoku Jordan Akins Harrison Bryant Zaire Mitchell-Paden *Thomas Greaney Miller Forristall
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones David Bell Mike Harley Jr. (Michael Woods II)
QB Deshaun Watson Joshua Dobbs Kellen Mond *Dorian Thompson Robinson
RB Nick Chubb (Jerome Ford) Demetric Felton Jr. John Kelly Jr. *Hassan Hall Jordan Wilkins
WR Elijah Moore *Cedric Tillman Jakeem Grant Sr. Austin Watkins Jr. (Marquise Goodwin)

Defense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
LDE Myles Garrett Ogbo Okoronkwo *Isaiah McGuire *Lonnie Phelps Chuck Wiley
LDT Dalvin Tomlinson Trysten Hill Maurice Hurst II Shelby Harris
RDT Jordan Elliott Tommy Togiai *Siaki Ika Michael Dwumfour
RDE Za'Darius Smith (Alex Wright) (Isaiah Thomas) *Jeremiah Martin
WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Tony Fields II *Charlie Thomas
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr. Jordan Kunaszyk *Mohamoud Diabate
SAM Sione Takitaki Matthew Adams *Cam Bright
LCB Denzel Ward A.J. Green III *Cameron Mitchell Chris Westry Gavin Heslop
RCB Greg Newsome II Martin Emerson Jr. Mike Ford Jr. *Caleb Biggers Lorenzo Burns
SS Grant Delpit D'Anthony Bell *Ronnie Hickman Nate Meadors
FS Juan Thornhill Rodney McLeod *Tanner McCallister

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
P Corey Bojorquez
K Cade York
H Corey Bojoroquez
KR Jakeem Grant Sr. (Jerome Ford) Jaelon Darden
PR Jakeem Grant Sr. Donovan Peoples-Jones Jaelon Darden
LS Charley Hughlett

* - rookie

() - injured

