Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Panthers

Cleveland heads to Charlotte for the season-opener

Sep 06, 2022 at 01:45 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 1 game Sunday against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Table inside Article
Position1st2nd3rdColumn 5
WRAmari CooperAnthony SchwartzMichael Woods II
LTJedrick Wills Jr.James Hudson III
LGJoel Bitonio
CEthan PocicMichael Dunn
RGWyatt TellerHjalte Froholdt
RTJack ConklinChris HubbardJoe Haeg
TEDavid NjokuJesse James
WRDonovan Peoples-JonesDavid BellDemetric Felton Jr.
QBJacoby BrissettJoshua DobbsKellen Mond
RBNick ChubbKareem HuntD'Ernest JohnsonJerome Ford
TEHarrison Bryant

Defense

Table inside Article
Position1st2nd3rd
LDEMyles GarrettChase WinovichIsaiah Thomas
LDTJordan ElliottTommy Togiai
RDTTaven BryanPerrion Winfrey
RDEJadeveon ClowneyAlex Wright
WILLJeremiah Owusu-KoramoahTony Fields II
MIKEAnthony Walker Jr.Jacob Phillips
SAMSione Takitaki
LCBDenzel WardGreedy WilliamsA.J. Green
RCBGreg Newsome IIMartin Emerson Jr.
SSGrant DelpitRonnie Harrison Jr.
FSJohn Johnson IIID'Anthony BellRichard LeCounte III

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position1st2nd3rd
PCorey Bojorquez
KCade York
HCorey Bojoroquez
KRDemetric Felton Jr.
PRDemetric Felton Jr.
LSCharley Hughlett

* - injured

