Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 11 vs. Lions

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 11 game Sunday against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|*Anthony Schwartz
|Ja'Marcus Bradley
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|James Hudson III
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|Hjalte Froholdt
|C
|JC Tretter
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Michael Dunn
|RT
|Blake Hance
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|David Njoku
|Harrison Bryant
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Rashard Higgins
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|Case Keenum
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|FB
|Andy Janovich
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Takkarist McKinley
|LDT
|Malik Jackson
|Jordan Elliott
|RDT
|Malik McDowell
|Sheldon Day
|Tommy Togiai
|RDE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Joe Jackson
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Tony Fields II
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Elijah Lee
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Malcolm Smith
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|Troy Hill
|*A.J. Green
|RCB
|Greg Newsome II
|Greedy Williams
|SS
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|Grant Delpit
|M.J. Stewart Jr.
|FS
|John Johnson III
|Richard LeCounte III
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|K
|Chase McLaughlin
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|KR
|*Anthony Schwartz
|PR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - Injured