Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 11 vs. Steelers

Cleveland host Pittsburgh at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Nov. 19

Nov 14, 2023 at 02:52 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 11 game on Sunday against the Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST, and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Position 1st 2nd 3rd
WR Amari Cooper (Marquise Goodwin) James Proche II
LT James Hudson III Geron Christian Sr.
LG Joel Bitonio
C Ethan Pocic *Luke Wypler
RG Wyatt Teller
RT *Dawand Jones Leroy Watson IV
TE David Njoku Harrison Bryant Jordan Akins
QB Deshaun Watson P.J. Walker *Dorian Thompson-Robinson
RB Jerome Ford Kareem Hunt Pierre Strong Jr.
FB Nick Harris
WR Elijah Moore David Bell *Cedric Tillman

Defense

Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Myles Garrett Ogbo Okoronkwo *Isaiah McGuire
LDT Dalvin Tomlinson Maurice Hurst II *Siaki Ika
RDT Jordan Elliott Shelby Harris
RDE Za'Darius Smith Alex Wright
WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Tony Fields II
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr. *Mohamoud Diabate
SAM Sione Takitaki Matthew Adams
LCB Denzel Ward Mike Ford Jr. *Kahlef Hailassie
RCB Greg Newsome II Martin Emerson Jr.
SS Grant Delpit D'Anthony Bell *Ronnie Hickman
FS Juan Thornhill Rodney McLeod

Special Teams

Position 1st
P Corey Bojorquez
K Dustin Hopkins
H Corey Bojoroquez
KR Pierre Strong Jr.
PR James Proche II
LS Charley Hughlett

* - rookie

() - injured

