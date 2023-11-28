Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 13 vs. Rams

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 13 game on Sunday against the Rams at Sofi Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. EST, and the game can be seen on FOX.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|(Marquise Goodwin)
|James Proche II
|LT
|Geron Christian Sr.
|Leroy Watson IV
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|C
|Ethan Pocic
|*Luke Wypler
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Michael Dunn
|RT
|*Dawand Jones
|James Hudson III
|TE
|David Njoku
|Harrison Bryant
|Jordan Akins
|QB
|(*Dorian Thompson-Robinson)
|P.J. Walker
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|Kareem Hunt
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|FB
|Nick Harris
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|*Cedric Tillman
|David Bell
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|*Isaiah McGuire
|LDT
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|Maurice Hurst II
|*Siaki Ika
|RDT
|Jordan Elliott
|Shelby Harris
|RDE
|Za'Darius Smith
|Alex Wright
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Tony Fields II
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|*Mohamoud Diabate
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Matthew Adams
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|Mike Ford Jr.
|*Kahlef Hailassie
|RCB
|Greg Newsome II
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|SS
|Grant Delpit
|D'Anthony Bell
|FS
|Juan Thornhill
|*Ronnie Hickman
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|P
|Corey Bojorquez
|K
|Dustin Hopkins
|H
|Corey Bojoroquez
|KR
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|PR
|James Proche II
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - rookie
() - injured