Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 16 vs. Saints

Cleveland hosts New Orleans for Week 16

Dec 19, 2022 at 01:16 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 16 game Saturday against the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd4th
WRAmari CooperDemetric Felton Jr.Michael Woods II
LTJedrick Wills Jr.James Hudson III
LGJoel BitonioDrew Forbes
CHjalte FroholdtGreg Mancz
RGWyatt Teller
RTJack ConklinChris Hubbard
TEDavid Njoku
WRDonovan Peoples-JonesDavid BellJaelon Darden
QBDeshaun WatsonJacoby BrissettKellen Mond
RBNick ChubbKareem HuntD'Ernest JohnsonJerome Ford
TEHarrison BryantPharaoh Brown

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd
LDEMyles GarrettIsaiah ThomasChase Winovich
LDTJordan ElliottTommy TogiaiBen Stille
RDTTaven BryanPerrion Winfrey
RDE*Jadeveon ClowneyAlex Wright
WILLJordan KunaszykJermaine Carter Jr.
MIKEDeion JonesReggie Ragland
SAMTony Fields II
LCBDenzel WardGreedy WilliamsA.J. Green
RCBGreg Newsome IIMartin Emerson Jr.Thomas Graham Jr.
SSGrant DelpitRonnie Harrison Jr.
FSJohn Johnson IIID'Anthony Bell

Special Teams

Position1st2nd3rd
PCorey Bojorquez
KCade York
HCorey Bojoroquez
KRJerome Ford
PRDonovan Peoples-Jones
LSCharley Hughlett

* - injured

# - Designated for return

