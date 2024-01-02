Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 18 vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns will travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 7 at Paycor Stadium

Jan 02, 2024 at 02:47 PM
090523_depth

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 18 game on Sunday against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST, and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
WR Amari Cooper Marquise Goodwin James Proche II
LT Geron Christian Sr. Leroy Watson IV
LG Joel Bitonio
C Ethan Pocic *Luke Wypler
RG Wyatt Teller Michael Dunn
RT James Hudson III
TE David Njoku Harrison Bryant Jordan Akins
QB Joe Flacco P.J. Walker Jeff Driskel
RB Jerome Ford Kareem Hunt Pierre Strong Jr.
FB Nick Harris
WR Elijah Moore *Cedric Tillman David Bell

Defense

Table inside Article
Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Myles Garrett (Ogbo Okoronkwo)
LDT Dalvin Tomlinson *Siaki Ika
RDT Jordan Elliott Shelby Harris
RDE Za'Darius Smith Alex Wright *Isaiah McGuire
WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Tony Fields II
MIKE (Anthony Walker Jr.) Jordan Kunaszyk *Mohamoud Diabate
SAM Sione Takitaki Matthew Adams
LCB Denzel Ward *Cameron Mitchell *Kahlef Hailassie
RCB Greg Newsome II Martin Emerson Jr. Mike Ford Jr.
SS D'Anthony Bell Duron Harmon
FS Juan Thornhill *Ronnie Hickman

Special Teams

Table inside Article
Position 1st
P Corey Bojorquez
K (Dustin Hopkins)
H Corey Bojoroquez
KR Pierre Strong Jr.
PR James Proche II
LS Charley Hughlett

* - rookie

() - injured

Advertising