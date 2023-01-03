Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 18 vs. Steelers

Cleveland travels to Pittsburgh for Week 18

Jan 03, 2023 at 02:06 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 18 game Sunday against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd4th
WRAmari CooperDemetric Felton Jr.Michael Woods II
LTJedrick Wills Jr.James Hudson III
LGJoel BitonioDrew Forbes
CEthan Pocic
RGWyatt TellerHjalte Froholdt
RTJack ConklinChris Hubbard
TEDavid Njoku
WRDonovan Peoples-JonesDavid BellJaelon Darden
QBDeshaun WatsonJacoby BrissettKellen Mond
RBNick ChubbKareem HuntD'Ernest JohnsonJerome Ford
TEHarrison BryantPharaoh Brown

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd
LDEMyles GarrettIsaiah ThomasChase Winovich
LDTJordan ElliottTommy TogiaiBen Stille
RDTTaven BryanPerrion Winfrey
RDEJadeveon ClowneyAlex Wright
WILLDeion JonesTae Davis
MIKEReggie RaglandJermaine Carter Jr.
SAMTony Fields II
LCBDenzel WardGreedy WilliamsA.J. Green
RCBGreg Newsome IIMartin Emerson Jr.Thomas Graham Jr.
SSGrant DelpitRonnie Harrison Jr.
FSJohn Johnson IIID'Anthony Bell

Special Teams

Position1st2nd3rd
PCorey Bojorquez
KCade York
HCorey Bojoroquez
KRJerome Ford
PRDonovan Peoples-Jones
LSCharley Hughlett

* - injured

# - Designated for return

Advertising