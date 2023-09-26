Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 4 vs. Ravens

Cleveland will host Baltimore at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Oct. 1

Sep 26, 2023 at 01:17 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 4 game on Sunday against the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST. and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Position 1st 2nd 3rd
WR Amari Cooper Marquise Goodwin
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. James Hudson III
LG Joel Bitonio Michael Dunn
C Ethan Pocic Nick Harris *Luke Wypler
RG Wyatt Teller
RT *Dawand Jones
TE David Njoku Jordan Akins Harrison Bryant
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones David Bell
QB Deshaun Watson Dorian Thompson-Robinson
RB Jerome Ford Pierre Strong Jr. Kareem Hunt
WR Elijah Moore *Cedric Tillman

Defense

Position 1st 2nd 3rd
LDE Myles Garrett Ogbo Okoronkwo *Isaiah McGuire
LDT Dalvin Tomlinson Maurice Hurst II *Siaki Ika
RDT Jordan Elliott Shelby Harris
RDE Za'Darius Smith Alex Wright
WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Tony Fields II
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr. *Mohamoud Diabate
SAM Sione Takitaki Matthew Adams
LCB Denzel Ward *Cameron Mitchell Kahlef Hailassie
RCB Greg Newsome II Martin Emerson Jr. Mike Ford Jr.
SS Grant Delpit D'Anthony Bell *Ronnie Hickman
FS Juan Thornhill Rodney McLeod

Special Teams

Position 1st
P Corey Bojorquez
K Dustin Hopkins
H Corey Bojoroquez
KR Jerome Ford
PR Donovan Peoples-Jones
LS Charley Hughlett

* - rookie

() - injured

