Browns claim K Jaden Oberkrom

Oberkrom is 6-2, 186-pound rookie out of Texas Christian, who signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on May 1. In 51 career games at TCU, he converted 79 of 100 field goal attempts and 214 of 216 PATs for 451 points. Last season he converted 21 of 25 field goals and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award. A native of Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Martin High School.