Browns claim LB Elijah Lee

Former 7th-round selection is in his 4th NFL season

Oct 30, 2020 at 05:02 PM
The Cleveland Browns have claimed LB Elijah Lee via waivers from Detroit. 

Lee is 6-3 and 230 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally a seventh-round selection by Minnesota in 2017, Lee has appeared in 42 career games with the 49ers (2017-19) and Lions (2020). He has recorded 67 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles on defense and 10 career special teams tackles. He appeared in four games as a reserve this season with the Lions. He is a native of Blue Springs, Mo.

The Browns will receive a roster exemption for Lee that will expire once he is permitted to join the team in accordance with testing protocols. He will not count against the Active Roster Limit until that time.

Browns designate WR KhaDarel Hodge for return

Hodge has been sidelined since Week 4 with a hamstring injury
Browns place WR Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve

Pro Bowl pass-catcher suffered knee injury Sunday in Cincinnati
Browns sign T Alex Taylor to practice squad

Rookie out of South Carolina State spent time with Browns during offseason
Browns sign CB Prince Smith to practice squad

Rookie out of New Hampshire spent time with Eagles, Giants
Browns elevate S Elijah Benton to active roster

Cleveland adds depth at safety for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh
Browns sign QB Kyle Lauletta to practice squad

Cleveland adds a QB to the practice squad after departure of Garrett Gilbert
Browns sign CB Robert Jackson to active roster

Cleveland's active roster is back to 53 players
Browns sign TE Jordan Franks and T Timon Parris to practice squad

Cleveland adds former Bengals TE, Washington T to practice squad
Browns activate TE David Njoku, elevate DT Joey Ivie

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game
Browns designate TE David Njoku for return, sign WR Taywan Taylor

Cleveland makes roster moves as the team returns to practice
Browns place WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve

Hodge suffered a hamstring injury in pre-game warmups Sunday

