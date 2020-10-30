Browns claim LB Elijah Lee

Lee is 6-3 and 230 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally a seventh-round selection by Minnesota in 2017, Lee has appeared in 42 career games with the 49ers (2017-19) and Lions (2020). He has recorded 67 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles on defense and 10 career special teams tackles. He appeared in four games as a reserve this season with the Lions. He is a native of Blue Springs, Mo.