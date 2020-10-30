Browns claim LB Elijah Lee

The Cleveland Browns have claimed LB Elijah Lee via waivers from Detroit.
Lee is 6-3 and 230 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally a seventh-round selection by Minnesota in 2017, Lee has appeared in 42 career games with the 49ers (2017-19) and Lions (2020). He has recorded 67 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles on defense and 10 career special teams tackles. He appeared in four games as a reserve this season with the Lions. He is a native of Blue Springs, Mo.
The Browns will receive a roster exemption for Lee that will expire once he is permitted to join the team in accordance with testing protocols. He will not count against the Active Roster Limit until that time.