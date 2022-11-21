Browns announce Community Public Skate dates at FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium will host five community public skates while the ice sheet from "Faceoff on the Lake" is in the stadium

Nov 21, 2022 at 02:00 PM
FirstEnergy Stadium will host five Community Public Skate dates on the ice sheet installed in the stadium for the "Faceoff on the Lake” game set to be played between Ohio State and Michigan on Feb. 18.

The public skates will be held on the following dates and times:

Feb. 16: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Feb. 22: 3:30p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

March 4: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

March 5: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets for the public skate will be included in the Flash Week Holiday deals the Browns are offering for "Faceoff on the Lake" through Monday.

