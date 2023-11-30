How the Browns defense matches up against the Rams offense

However, just Kupp being on the field creates opportunities for the Rams and other skilled players because opponents always have to keep an eye on him. The Rams have two young wide receivers leading the group in all receiving categories this season.

The Rams have relied on second year WR Tutu Atwell to deliver deep passes to this season. Atwell has caught five passes over 30 yards – averaging 13.0 yards per catch – and scoring three touchdowns. Meanwhile, rookie WR Makea "Puka" Nacua has emerged as the best receiver on the team and one of the top performers in the league. Nacua has made 73 catches for 924 yards and has scored three touchdowns.

"Yeah, he's a reliable target for them out there," Newsome said. "Good young receiver. He'll be great, for sure. But I mean he does a lot of everything. He runs every single route. He catches the deep ball great. We're super excited to go against that matchup."

The Rams are 14th in the league in passing yards with 2,661 and 16th in yards per attempt with seven. They have a solid passing game, but their run game is just as solid, which makes them a very tough offense to defend.

The Rams are 15th in rushing yards with 1,254 and are 13th in yards per carry with 4.3. Their lead rusher is RB Kyren Williams, who has 113 attempts for 599 yards in seven games. In the last two games Williams played, he cracked over 140 yards.

Stopping the run for the Browns will have to be their top priority going into Sunday. In the Rams last game against the Cardinals, they ran for 228 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Their run game is very different with Williams in the lineup. He returned to the lineup in Week 12 against the Cardinals after missing some time with an ankle sprain he suffered on Oct. 15. During the absence of Williams, the Rams managed to rush for over 100 yards only once. The Browns defense needs to be extra vigilant against the run because the Rams have been consistent in their passing game throughout the season. If the Browns can stop the run early on, it will force the Rams to rely solely on their passing game, making it easier for the Browns to defend against them.