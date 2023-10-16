Browns defensive backs belief in their greatness as a unit shined against the 49ers

The Browns defense made a number of plays Sunday. They had three pass deflections, a tackle for loss and 24 tackles. The Browns had to match the physicality of the 49ers while detecting their offensive tendencies, and they did that — especially the defensive backs who only allowed six catches to receivers. They also allowed only one catch to their star TE George Kittle for one yard.

The Browns defensive backs limited the 49ers to just 125 receiving yards, which is the lowest they have been held to this season. Cleveland also held Purdy to a 44.4 completion percentage. Previously, Purdy's lowest completion percentage this year was 65 percent. According to Nick Wagoner, a 49ers ESPN reporter, the Browns limited Purdy to only 7.5 QBR while playing man-to-man coverage. They employed this coverage in 71 percent of his drop-backs and were able to put significant pressure on him, doing so on 47 percent of those drop-backs.

This season, the Browns have allowed the third fewest yards by a team through its first five games since 1970, with 1,002 yards allowed. According to Pro Football Focus, the Browns are allowing 143.8 passing yards per game this season.