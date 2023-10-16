News and Notes: LB Anthony Walker Jr. in concussion protocol

Browns defense putting up historical numbers in first portion of the season

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Browns have showcased a high level of dominance defensively. The latest example came in the 19-17 win over the 49ers, limiting San Francisco to its lowest total in points all season, as well as in passing and rushing yards.

They are also putting up historical numbers. The Browns have allowed just 1,002 yards this season, which is the third fewest by any NFL team through the first five games since 1970. It's also the fewest allowed in Browns history through the first six weeks.

The Browns entered Week 6 leading the NFL in third down conversion percentage, as they have limited opponents to 23.1 percent (15-of-65) on third down. On Sunday, the Browns held the 49ers to 35 percent (3-of-12) on third downs.

The Browns aren't chasing certain stats and more focused on playing sound defense. They hold a mantra that they are the best defense in the league and strive to accomplish that goal. The numbers help demonstrate just how dominate of a unit they have been this season.