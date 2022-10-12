Browns designate LB Deion Jones for return

The Cleveland Browns have designated LB Deion Jones for return from injured reserve. The team also waived CB Thomas Graham Jr. and signed TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad.

Jones was acquired via trade with the Falcons on Monday. He was initially placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury on Sept. 1.

Forristall has appeared in four career games since initially joining the Browns in 2021 out of Alabama. He has appeared in two games this season. Forristall was inactive for Sunday's game and was waived Monday.

Graham appeared in four games with the Browns this season.