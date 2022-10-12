Transactions

Browns designate LB Deion Jones for return

Jones was acquired via trade with the Falcons on Monday

Oct 12, 2022 at 09:11 AM
The Cleveland Browns have designated LB Deion Jones for return from injured reserve. The team also waived CB Thomas Graham Jr. and signed TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad.

Jones was acquired via trade with the Falcons on Monday. He was initially placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury on Sept. 1.

Forristall has appeared in four career games since initially joining the Browns in 2021 out of Alabama. He has appeared in two games this season. Forristall was inactive for Sunday's game and was waived Monday.

Graham appeared in four games with the Browns this season.

* Teams can designate up to eight players to return from injured reserve throughout the season, following a minimum of four games missed. A player designated for return has 21 days to be activated or must remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

