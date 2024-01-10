Browns designate S Grant Delpit to return from injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have designated S Grant Delpit for return from injured reserve. In addition, the club signed CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.

Before being placed on injured reserve, Delpit started the first 13 games and was leading the Browns with 77 tackles, while adding 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. He sustained a groin injury and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13. Delpit was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl this year.