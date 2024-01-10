Transactions

Browns designate S Grant Delpit to return from injured reserve

Browns also signed CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad

Jan 10, 2024 at 09:17 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions 1.10

The Cleveland Browns have designated S Grant Delpit for return from injured reserve. In addition, the club signed CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.

Before being placed on injured reserve, Delpit started the first 13 games and was leading the Browns with 77 tackles, while adding 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. He sustained a groin injury and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13. Delpit was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl this year.

Barnes (6-0, 186) is in his second NFL season out of Baylor. Originally drafted by Carolina in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has appeared in two games with Minnesota in 2022. This season, he has spent time on the practice squads of the Steelers and the Jets.

