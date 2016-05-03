Browns draft picks each overcome adversity in their own way

Earlier this year, Browns coach Hue Jackson laid out the characteristics he looks for in players to add to his football team.

"I'm looking for high-character guys," he said in February at the NFL's annual scouting combine.

"We're also looking for some people that are tough, guys that have passion for the game of football because we all know it's a very tough game."

The Browns this past weekend made good on that approach, drafting a bevy of players who have faced — and overcome — different degrees of obstacles in their collegiate careers. Cleveland, which added 14 new members to its roster, sought out players who have proven their grit on and off the field.

"We're always looking to add players to the roster who have a level of toughness and have the ability to overcome adversity," said vice president of player personnel Andrew Berry, who led the team's scouting efforts.

"I can't tell you that it was a conscious selection to hit a certain number of players who have overcome some pretty significant obstacles in their lives, but this is a tough sport and you need tough men to play it. We feel they embody that criteria."

Start with former Auburn tackle and third-round draft pick Shon Coleman, who battled leukemia before rejoining the Tigers in 2013. Corey Coleman, the former Baylor receiver and first-round pick, made it out of a rough neighborhood in South Dallas to become one of the nation's top receivers.

Then there's Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib, who went from a lanky walk-on to the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year and a third-round draft pick; Scooby Wright, the former Arizona star linebacker and seventh-round pick, played through knee and foot injuries last season.