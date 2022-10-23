Postgame Recap

Delivered By

Browns drop 4th-straight game in loss to Ravens

The Browns fell short of a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter

Oct 23, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Anthony Poisal
Staff Writer
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

BALTIMORE — The Browns dropped their fourth straight game with a 23-20 loss Sunday to the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

After building a 10-3 lead in the first quarter, the Browns allowed the Ravens to score 17 unanswered points and fell into a 10-point hole. Both sides exchanged field goals, and the Browns cut the lead with a touchdown by Kareem Hunt to begin the fourth quarter.

When the Ravens threatened to add another touchdown in the final minutes, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah forced a fumble on Ravens RB Justice Hill, which Cleveland recovered at its 24-yard line. The Browns moved the ball to Baltimore's 34-yard line, but a pass-interference penalty on Amari Cooper and false start penalty on G Michael Dunn moved the Browns back 20 yards to set up a 60-yard field goal attempt by rookie K Cade York.

The attempt was blocked and fell well short of the uprights, and the Ravens got the ball back at the 50-yard line with 1:59 left. The Browns forced a stop and got the ball back with 16 seconds left, but they were out of time to score more points.

During the game, Nick Chubb passed Greg Pruitt for fourth on the Browns' all-time rushing list with an 91-yard day. TE David Njoku also left the game in the third quarter due to an ankle injury and was ruled out.

The four-game losing streak is the first the Browns have had under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Moment that mattered most: When Cade York lined up for a 55-yard game-tying field goal attempt, Dunn committed a false start penalty. The five yards proved costly, as York's 60-yard attempt didn't get above the swarm of arms at the line of scrimmage and was blocked.

Player of the game: Three players — Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Owusu-Kormaoah and Sione Takitaki — deserve credit here. The linebackers stepped up to play their best game of the season, holding the Ravens' run game to 160 yards on 44 attempts (3.6 yards per attempt). More importantly, they completely eliminated Ravens All-Pro TE Mark Andrews from the game. Andrews didn't catch either of his two targets and had no receiving yards.

Stat of the game: 6. The Browns committed six penalties for 45 yards in the game, and just about all of them came in costly situations. The Cooper and Dunn penalties hurt most, but they also had a defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-7 on a Ravens drive that led to a touchdown.

The game was decided when: Donovan Peoples-Jones caught a short pass from Brissett and fumbled on the final play of the game. The Browns needed a touchdown and huge miracle to score on the play since they were pinned back on their own 23.

