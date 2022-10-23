Browns drop 4th-straight game in loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Browns dropped their fourth straight game with a 23-20 loss Sunday to the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

After building a 10-3 lead in the first quarter, the Browns allowed the Ravens to score 17 unanswered points and fell into a 10-point hole. Both sides exchanged field goals, and the Browns cut the lead with a touchdown by Kareem Hunt to begin the fourth quarter.

When the Ravens threatened to add another touchdown in the final minutes, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah forced a fumble on Ravens RB Justice Hill, which Cleveland recovered at its 24-yard line. The Browns moved the ball to Baltimore's 34-yard line, but a pass-interference penalty on Amari Cooper and false start penalty on G Michael Dunn moved the Browns back 20 yards to set up a 60-yard field goal attempt by rookie K Cade York.

The attempt was blocked and fell well short of the uprights, and the Ravens got the ball back at the 50-yard line with 1:59 left. The Browns forced a stop and got the ball back with 16 seconds left, but they were out of time to score more points.

During the game, Nick Chubb passed Greg Pruitt for fourth on the Browns' all-time rushing list with an 91-yard day. TE David Njoku also left the game in the third quarter due to an ankle injury and was ruled out.