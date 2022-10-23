Nick Chubb passes Greg Pruitt on Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard

For the second time this season, Nick Chubb has climbed another rung up the Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard.

Chubb passed Greg Pruitt for fourth among the franchise rushing leaders when he eclipsed 31 yards in Sunday's game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb, who passed the total in the third quarter, surpassed Pruitt's mark of 5,496, built from his time in Cleveland from 1973-1981. Chubb previously moved ahead of Kevin Mack for fifth place on the all-time leaderboard in Week 3 against the Steelers.

Mike Pruitt (6,540 yards) is the next Browns alum on the list. Then, there's Leroy Kelly (7,274) and Jim Brown (12,312), the all-time leader.

Chubb, now in his fifth NFL season, entered Week 7 as the league's leading rusher this season with 649 yards and seven touchdowns.