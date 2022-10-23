Nick Chubb passes Greg Pruitt on Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard

For the second time this season, Nick Chubb has climbed another rung up the Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard.
Chubb passed Greg Pruitt for fourth among the franchise rushing leaders when he eclipsed 31 yards in Sunday's game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb, who passed the total in the third quarter, surpassed Pruitt's mark of 5,496, built from his time in Cleveland from 1973-1981. Chubb previously moved ahead of Kevin Mack for fifth place on the all-time leaderboard in Week 3 against the Steelers.
Mike Pruitt (6,540 yards) is the next Browns alum on the list. Then, there's Leroy Kelly (7,274) and Jim Brown (12,312), the all-time leader.
Chubb, now in his fifth NFL season, entered Week 7 as the league's leading rusher this season with 649 yards and seven touchdowns.
With a 2-yard touchdown on the first drive, Chubb also became the fifth running back in NFL history to record at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of their first five seasons, joining Brown, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Ravens in Week 7