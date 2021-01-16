Transactions

Browns elevate 2 players from practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves before Sunday's game in Kansas City

Jan 16, 2021 at 11:15 AM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves: 

Elevated from practice squad:

TE Kyle Markway (standard elevation)

T Alex Taylor (standard elevation)

Markway is 6-4, 247 pounds and in his first NFL season out of South Carolina. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2019, he spent time the Giants' practice squad as a rookie. He spent 11 weeks on the Browns' practice squad this season. The St. Louis, Missouri native will wear No. 86. 

Taylor is a 6-8, 301 pound rookie out of South Carolina State, who was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He joined the Browns practice squad on Oct. 26 and has appeared in one game. Taylor is a native of Moncks Corner, S.C. and will wear No. 60.

