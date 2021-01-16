Browns elevate 2 players from practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Elevated from practice squad:

TE Kyle Markway (standard elevation)

T Alex Taylor (standard elevation)

Markway is 6-4, 247 pounds and in his first NFL season out of South Carolina. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2019, he spent time the Giants' practice squad as a rookie. He spent 11 weeks on the Browns' practice squad this season. The St. Louis, Missouri native will wear No. 86.