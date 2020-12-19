Browns elevate G Michael Dunn to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated G Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad.
Dunn is 6-5, 315-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of Maryland. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Dunn has spent time on the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018) practice squads. Dunn has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad and has appeared in three games as a reserve. He was also member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) in 2019 and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. He is a native of Bethesda, Md. and will wear No. 68.
New this season, a club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.