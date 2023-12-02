Transactions

Browns elevate QB Joe Flacco to the active roster

Browns also elevate CB AJ Green III to the active roster

Dec 02, 2023 at 01:13 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions 12.2.

The Cleveland Browns have elevated QB Joe Flacco and CB A.J. Green III from the practice squad to the active roster.

Flacco (6-6, 245) is in his 16th NFL season out of Delaware. Originally a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2008, Flacco has appeared in 183 games with 180 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019) and Jets (2020-22). He has completed 3,881 of 6,299 career passes (61.6 percent) with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He has compiled a 99-81 (.550) record as a starter. Flacco led the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, while being named the Super Bowl MVP. He was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 20. Flacco will wear No. 15.

Green (6-2, 198) is in his third NFL season out of Oklahoma State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Green has appeared in 33 career games with two starts. He has recorded 26 career tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed. He has appeared in two games this season for Cleveland. Green will wear No. 38.

Related Content

news

Browns sign RB John Kelly Jr. to practice squad

Browns also released RB Kenyan Drake from the practice squad and waived CB Thomas Graham Jr. from injured reserve
news

Browns activate LB Jordan Kunaszyk from injured reserve

Browns also elevate CB A.J. Green III and S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad
news

Browns designate LB Jordan Kunaszyk to return from injured reserve

Browns also signed S Duron Harmon to the practice squad
news

Browns place S Rodney McLeod on injured reserve

Browns also released RB John Kelly Jr. from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Joe Flacco to the practice squad

 Browns released WR Trinity Benson from the practice squad
news

Browns activate G Michael Dunn from injured reserve

Dunn was first designated for return on Nov. 15
news

Browns designate G Michael Dunn to return from injured reserve

Dunn was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17
news

Browns elevate WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the active roster

Browns also elevate CB A.J. Green III to the active roster
news

Browns sign T Geron Christian and WR James Proche II to the active roster

Browns sign WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and T Justin Murray to the practice squad 
news

Browns place T Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve

CB Cameron Mitchell also placed on injured reserve
news

Browns elevate WR James Proche II to the active roster

Proche signed to the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 31
Advertising