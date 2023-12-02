Browns elevate QB Joe Flacco to the active roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated QB Joe Flacco and CB A.J. Green III from the practice squad to the active roster.
Flacco (6-6, 245) is in his 16th NFL season out of Delaware. Originally a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2008, Flacco has appeared in 183 games with 180 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019) and Jets (2020-22). He has completed 3,881 of 6,299 career passes (61.6 percent) with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He has compiled a 99-81 (.550) record as a starter. Flacco led the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, while being named the Super Bowl MVP. He was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 20. Flacco will wear No. 15.
Green (6-2, 198) is in his third NFL season out of Oklahoma State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Green has appeared in 33 career games with two starts. He has recorded 26 career tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed. He has appeared in two games this season for Cleveland. Green will wear No. 38.