Transactions

Browns elevate QB P.J. Walker to the active roster

Cleveland also elevate WR Jaelon Darden to the active roster

Oct 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions Week 6

The Cleveland Browns have elevated WR Jaelon Darden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

Darden (5-8, 175) is in his third season out of North Texas. Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round in 2021, Darden has appeared in 23 games and recorded eight receptions for 69 yards. He has also returned 52 punts for a 9.4 average and 21 kickoffs for a 20.3 average. He joined the Browns via waivers in December last season and appeared in two games. Darden will wear No. 16. 

Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts' practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL's Houston Roughneck's in 2019, before joining the Panthers in 2020. During his time in Carolina, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Walker completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns. He spent training camp this year with the Bears and has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. Walker will wear No. 10.

Related Content

news

Browns elevate TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to active roster, add TE David Njoku to injury report

Browns face the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday in Week 4
news

Browns sign TE Devin Asiasi and RB Deon Jackson to practice squad

Browns released DT Trysten Hill and RB Hassan Hall from the practice squad
news

Browns elevate T Ty Nsekhe to active roster 

Nsekhe joined the Browns practice squad prior to Week 2
news

Browns sign RB Kareem Hunt, place RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve

Hunt previously played four seasons with the Browns from 2019-22
news

Browns place RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve

G Michael Dunn signed to Browns active roster from practice squad
news

Browns sign CB A.J. Green to practice squad

Green has appeared in 31 career games
news

Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst, place LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

Cleveland makes a roster move before Thursday's practice
news

Browns claim CB Kahlef Hailassie and add 15 to practice squad

Cleveland makes a slew of roster moves one day after 53-man cutdown
news

Browns reduce roster to 53

Cleveland makes a number of moves before the NFL deadline
news

Browns agree to trade with Chargers to acquire K Dustin Hopkins, make other roster moves

Veteran kicker is in his 10th NFL season
news

Browns reduce roster to 75

Cleveland has until Tuesday to get the roster to 53
Advertising