Browns elevate QB P.J. Walker to the active roster

Darden (5-8, 175) is in his third season out of North Texas. Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round in 2021, Darden has appeared in 23 games and recorded eight receptions for 69 yards. He has also returned 52 punts for a 9.4 average and 21 kickoffs for a 20.3 average. He joined the Browns via waivers in December last season and appeared in two games. Darden will wear No. 16.

Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts' practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL's Houston Roughneck's in 2019, before joining the Panthers in 2020. During his time in Carolina, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Walker completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns. He spent training camp this year with the Bears and has spent the entire season on the Browns' practice squad. Walker will wear No. 10.