Transactions

Browns elevate RB John Kelly Jr. and K Riley Patterson

Patterson has converted one field goal and six PATS in the final two games of the regular season with the Browns

Jan 12, 2024 at 12:22 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Transactions 1.12

The Cleveland Browns have elevated RB John Kelly Jr. and K Riley Patterson from the practice squad.

Kelly (5-10, 208) is in his third NFL season out of Tennessee. Originally selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, Kelly has appeared in 13 career games with the Rams (2018-19) and Browns (2021-22). He has 32 career carries for 96 yards and two receptions for 27 yards. He has spent most of the 2023 season on the Browns' practice squad. Kelly will wear No. 41.

Patterson (6-0, 195) is in his third NFL season out of Memphis. Originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Patterson has appeared in 39 career games with the Lions (2021 and 2023), Jaguars (2022) and Browns (2023). He has made 59 of 67 field goal attempts and 93 of 97 PATs. This season, he appeared in 13 games with the Lions and converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts before joining the Browns, where he converted one field goal and six PATs in the final two regular season contests. Patterson will wear No. 36.

Related Content

news

Browns designate S Grant Delpit to return from injured reserve

Browns also signed CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad
news

Browns elevate K Riley Patterson from the practice squad

Browns also elevate S Vincent Gray from the practice squad
news

Browns place LB Anthony Walker Jr. on injured reserve 

Browns also sign DE Sam Kamara to the active roster
news

Browns sign G Rodger Saffold to the practice squad 

Saffold spent time this season on the Jets' practice squad
news

Browns sign DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad

Browns also released P Matt Haack and G Joey Fisher from the practice squad
news

Browns sign QB Jeff Driskel to the active roster

Driskel has spent a majority of the 2023 season on the Cardinals' practice squad 
news

Browns elevate P Matt Haack from the practice squad

Browns also elevate K Riley Patterson from the practice squad
news

Browns place QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve

Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to the active roster 
news

Browns sign K Riley Patterson to the practice squad

Patterson has appeared in 37 career games 
news

Browns elevate S Tanner McCalister from the practice squad

Browns also elevate LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad
news

Browns sign DT Chris Williams to the practice squad

Williams spent most of the 2023 season on the Chiefs' practice squad
Advertising