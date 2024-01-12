Browns elevate RB John Kelly Jr. and K Riley Patterson

Kelly (5-10, 208) is in his third NFL season out of Tennessee. Originally selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, Kelly has appeared in 13 career games with the Rams (2018-19) and Browns (2021-22). He has 32 career carries for 96 yards and two receptions for 27 yards. He has spent most of the 2023 season on the Browns' practice squad. Kelly will wear No. 41.

Patterson (6-0, 195) is in his third NFL season out of Memphis. Originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Patterson has appeared in 39 career games with the Lions (2021 and 2023), Jaguars (2022) and Browns (2023). He has made 59 of 67 field goal attempts and 93 of 97 PATs. This season, he appeared in 13 games with the Lions and converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts before joining the Browns, where he converted one field goal and six PATs in the final two regular season contests. Patterson will wear No. 36.