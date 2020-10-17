Transactions

Browns elevate S Elijah Benton to active roster

Cleveland adds depth at safety for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh

Oct 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM
The Cleveland Browns have elevated S Elijah Benton to the active roster from the practice squad*. 

Benton is a 6-1, 205-pound rookie out of Liberty. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Benton has spent the firstfive weeks of the season on the team's practice squad. The Forest, Va., native will wear No. 48. 

New this season, a club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

