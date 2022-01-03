Browns elevate two from practice squad, place TE Miller Forristall on practice squad/injured list

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Standard practice squad elevations (2):

S Adrian Colbert

G Hjalte Froholdt

Placed on practice squad/injured (1):

TE Miller Forristall (hamstring)

Colbert is 6-2, 205 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Originally a seventh-round pick by San Francisco in 2017, Colbert has appeared in 38 career games with 22 starts. He has recorded 98 tackles, two forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has appeared in four games with three starts this season with the Giants and one game this year with the Browns. Colbert will wear No. 15.