Browns elevate two from practice squad, place TE Miller Forristall on practice squad/injured list

S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt have been elevated from the practice squad

Jan 03, 2022 at 12:22 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Standard practice squad elevations (2):
S Adrian Colbert

G Hjalte Froholdt

Placed on practice squad/injured (1):
TE Miller Forristall (hamstring)

Colbert is 6-2, 205 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Originally a seventh-round pick by San Francisco in 2017, Colbert has appeared in 38 career games with 22 starts. He has recorded 98 tackles, two forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has appeared in four games with three starts this season with the Giants and one game this year with the Browns. Colbert will wear No. 15.

Hjalte Froholdt (pronounced yell-DUH fro-HOLT) is 6-5, 310 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Arkansas. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, he's appeared in 14 career games. He has appeared in six games with the Browns this season. Froholdt is a native Svendborg, Denmark and started playing football competitively in the United States during his sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Warren, Ohio. He will wear No. 72.

