Browns exercise 5th-year option for Greg Newsome II

The Browns have exercised the fifth-year option on CB Greg Newsome II's contract, which will keep Newsome in Cleveland through the 2025 season.

The Browns drafted Newsome in 2021 as the 26th overall pick out of Northwestern – Cleveland's most-recent first-round pick. In his three seasons with the Browns, Newsome has tallied 128 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, 29 passes defended, one sack, two interceptions and a touchdown.

"Very happy with Greg. Want as many man corners as we can have," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Corners are a "premium position" to Berry, and the Browns have players that can play press-man coverage at a high level in Newsome, Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr.

Newsome has played an integral part of the Browns' secondary, as he has started 39 of 41 games in his three seasons. He's played in at least 86 percent of the defensive snaps in each of his three seasons, totaling 2,372 defensive snaps in three seasons. He was a part of a Browns' defense that led the league in total defense – allowing 270.2 yards per game – and passing defense – allowing 164.7 yards per game – in 2023.