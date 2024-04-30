 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Browns exercise 5th-year option for Greg Newsome II

Cleveland drafted Newsome in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2024 at 05:02 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Newsome 5th yr option

The Browns have exercised the fifth-year option on CB Greg Newsome II's contract, which will keep Newsome in Cleveland through the 2025 season.

The Browns drafted Newsome in 2021 as the 26th overall pick out of Northwestern – Cleveland's most-recent first-round pick. In his three seasons with the Browns, Newsome has tallied 128 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, 29 passes defended, one sack, two interceptions and a touchdown.

"Very happy with Greg. Want as many man corners as we can have," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Corners are a "premium position" to Berry, and the Browns have players that can play press-man coverage at a high level in Newsome, Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr.

Newsome has played an integral part of the Browns' secondary, as he has started 39 of 41 games in his three seasons. He's played in at least 86 percent of the defensive snaps in each of his three seasons, totaling 2,372 defensive snaps in three seasons. He was a part of a Browns' defense that led the league in total defense – allowing 270.2 yards per game – and passing defense – allowing 164.7 yards per game – in 2023.

He also set career highs during the 2023 season with 49 total tackles and four tackles for loss. His two career interceptions each took place in 2023, with his first career interception for a touchdown on Nov. 12 against Baltimore.

Related Content

news

Browns sign T Roy Mbaeteka

Mbaeteka has been designated as the club's international player for the 2024 season
news

Browns sign OL Germain Ifedi

Ifedi is entering his ninth NFL season and has appeared in 102 career games
news

Browns sign DE Sam Kamara

Kamara has appeared in three games since first joining the Browns in 2022
news

Browns trade T Leroy Watson IV to the Titans and acquire 2024 7th-round pick

Watson played in seven games with the Browns during the 2023 season
news

Browns sign CB Justin Hardee Sr.

Hardee is a native of Cleveland and attended Glenville High School
news

Browns re-sign S Rodney McLeod Jr. 

McLeod first signed with the Browns in May 2023
news

Browns sign K Cade York 

Cleveland drafted York in the fourth round of the 2022 draft
news

Browns sign RB D'Onta Foreman

Foreman brings veteran experience to the running back room
news

Browns sign QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley spent his first four seasons with the Ravens
news

Browns sign QB Jameis Winston

Winston can serve as a backup quarterback option behind QB Deshaun Watson
news

Browns sign DT Quinton Jefferson

Jefferson adds depth to a dominant defensive line 
Advertising