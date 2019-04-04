Browns face Titans in battle for FOX's March Madness fan bracket throne

The sixth-seeded Browns (a little low, no?) had to battle unlikely odds from the start, taking down the No. 3 seed Texans (by 82 percent of the vote) and second-seeded Broncos (72 percent to 28 percent) in the first two rounds. Then, they met the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and came away with a victory by 10 percentage points to set up a clash with a charter franchise of the NFL: The Chicago Bears.