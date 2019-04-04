 Skip to main content
Advertising

Browns face Titans in battle for FOX's March Madness fan bracket throne

Apr 04, 2019 at 11:22 AM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Staff Writer

The calendar has turned to April, but we're still awash in the madness best associated with March.

Why? Well, of the NFL's 32 teams, only two are left in this very specific, fan vote-driven bracket to end all brackets. And it's up to you, the fan, to push the Browns to the throne.

Related Links

The sixth-seeded Browns (a little low, no?) had to battle unlikely odds from the start, taking down the No. 3 seed Texans (by 82 percent of the vote) and second-seeded Broncos (72 percent to 28 percent) in the first two rounds. Then, they met the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and came away with a victory by 10 percentage points to set up a clash with a charter franchise of the NFL: The Chicago Bears.

Another close victory followed, 55 percent to 45 percent, matching the Browns with the upstart Titans, who overcame a large deficit in the final hours of the poll to stun the ever-loyal Bills Mafia. The virtual polling face-off is also a meeting of former AFC Central rivals.

Before voting begins at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (set reminders, Browns fans), here's a quick tale of the tape:

TENNESSEE TITANS

Founded: 1960

Original league: American Football League

City: Nashville (current), Houston (original)

2018 record: 9-7

Total championships: 2 (AFL: 1960, 1961)

Total Twitter followers: 753,929

All-time win-loss record: 431-461-6

All-time head-to-head record vs. Browns: 30-35

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Founded: 1946

City: Cleveland

Original league: All-America Football Conference

2018 record: 7-8-1

Total championships: 8 (AAFC: 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949; NFL: 1950, 1954, 1955, 1964)

Total Twitter followers: 1,191,132

All-time win-loss record: 516-494-14

All-time head-to-head record vs. Titans: 35-30

REMINDER: Voting begins at 3 p.m. ET on @NFLonFOX’s Twitter account.

Related Content

news

Browns sign DE Benton Whitley

Whitley is in his 3rd NFL season

news

Alex Wright feels prepared to uphold standard for Browns' defense | OTAs & Minicamp

Wright enters his fifth season with the Browns in prominent role on the defensive line

news

Cleveland Browns Foundation announces 2026 Marion Motley Scholarship recipients

Robert Bonchak and Jaeden Dancy attended a Browns OTA practice to be recognized as the 2026 recipients

news

Jared Verse sees his 'style' of play in Browns' attacking front | OTAs & Minicamp

Verse participated in individual drills on his first day with the Browns

Advertising