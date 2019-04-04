Browns face Titans in battle for FOX's March Madness fan bracket throne

The calendar has turned to April, but we're still awash in the madness best associated with March.
Why? Well, of the NFL's 32 teams, only two are left in this very specific, fan vote-driven bracket to end all brackets. And it's up to you, the fan, to push the Browns to the throne.
The sixth-seeded Browns (a little low, no?) had to battle unlikely odds from the start, taking down the No. 3 seed Texans (by 82 percent of the vote) and second-seeded Broncos (72 percent to 28 percent) in the first two rounds. Then, they met the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and came away with a victory by 10 percentage points to set up a clash with a charter franchise of the NFL: The Chicago Bears.
Another close victory followed, 55 percent to 45 percent, matching the Browns with the upstart Titans, who overcame a large deficit in the final hours of the poll to stun the ever-loyal Bills Mafia. The virtual polling face-off is also a meeting of former AFC Central rivals.
Before voting begins at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (set reminders, Browns fans), here's a quick tale of the tape:
TENNESSEE TITANS
Founded: 1960
Original league: American Football League
City: Nashville (current), Houston (original)
2018 record: 9-7
Total championships: 2 (AFL: 1960, 1961)
Total Twitter followers: 753,929
All-time win-loss record: 431-461-6
All-time head-to-head record vs. Browns: 30-35
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Founded: 1946
City: Cleveland
Original league: All-America Football Conference
2018 record: 7-8-1
Total championships: 8 (AAFC: 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949; NFL: 1950, 1954, 1955, 1964)
Total Twitter followers: 1,191,132
All-time win-loss record: 516-494-14
All-time head-to-head record vs. Titans: 35-30
REMINDER: Voting begins at 3 p.m. ET on @NFLonFOX’s Twitter account.