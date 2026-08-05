Jared Verse slated at No. 35 in NFL's Top 100 Players of 2026

DE Jared Verse moved up in the rankings of the NFL Top 100 Players list of 2026, coming in at No. 35. The NFL Top 100 Players list is an annual ranking based on a leaguewide poll of players.

Verse spent the 2025 season with the Rams, where he finished his second season with 58 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed in 17 starts. He also earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. In his first season in the league with the Rams, Verse was named the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned a Pro Bowl selection while leading all rookies in pressures, quarterback hits and hurries.

After being acquired in the blockbuster trade involving DE Myles Garrett, Verse joined the Browns during the 2026 offseason program. In his short time in Cleveland, he is quickly developing his presence on the field as a vocal leader and showcasing his talent up front.

"Guys that are wired like him it doesn't take long for guys to listen, because they're all about work," head coach Todd Monken said. "But guys who come and work and are serious about their job, who developed themselves from Albany to Florida State to Defensive Rookie of the Year, then Pro Bowl — that's impressive. He has skill, but he's a self-made player, man. He's a relentless guy. So, it's pretty easy, the way he carries himself, for guys to listen."

As the Browns head into the 2026 season, they are in a new era on the defensive side of the ball under defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg – with Verse poised to play a significant role as a starter on the defensive line. The Browns value Verse's power, viewing him as a power rusher with a more traditional frame. He has diversity in his rush plan, bringing versatility as a rusher, and has edge speed. He also excels in his run defense, using his strength and quickness and can locate the ball well in the run game.

Verse also has previous collegiate experience in a 4-3 defense, giving him a sense of familiarity in coming off the ball. His ability to have an immediate impact on the edge will help the Browns' defense continue to execute their dominant attacking front that they have built in recent seasons.