Browns continue progress on the build of the new Huntington Bank Field

Progress continues to unfold at the new site of Huntington Bank Field.

Groundbreaking at the site for the new Huntington Bank Field occurred on April 30, with Independence Construction & Michels Construction working on the mass excavation, digging 80 feet into the ground to create the foundation of the stadium. At the new field, 70 percent of fan seating will be located beneath ground level.

The new stadium site will serve as a live, work and play mix-used development space, encompassing 176 acres. For football games, the seating capacity is 67,500 seats, with an additional 2,500 spaces for standing room. The building can scale from 6,000 to 75,000 for concerts and other events.

There will be a translucent roof, which will provide natural light and an enclosed venue for 365-day activations. To go along with the roof, the new stadium will also have the widest concourse in the NFL, along with the closest front and back rows in the NFL.