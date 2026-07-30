 Skip to main content
Advertising

Latest News

Browns continue progress on the build of the new Huntington Bank Field

Groundbreaking at the site for the new Huntington Bank Field occurred on April 30

Jul 30, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

HBFUpdate_7.29.26

Progress continues to unfold at the new site of Huntington Bank Field.

Groundbreaking at the site for the new Huntington Bank Field occurred on April 30, with Independence Construction & Michels Construction working on the mass excavation, digging 80 feet into the ground to create the foundation of the stadium. At the new field, 70 percent of fan seating will be located beneath ground level.

The new stadium site will serve as a live, work and play mix-used development space, encompassing 176 acres. For football games, the seating capacity is 67,500 seats, with an additional 2,500 spaces for standing room. The building can scale from 6,000 to 75,000 for concerts and other events.

There will be a translucent roof, which will provide natural light and an enclosed venue for 365-day activations. To go along with the roof, the new stadium will also have the widest concourse in the NFL, along with the closest front and back rows in the NFL.

To learn more about the new home of the Browns coming in 2029, click here.

New Huntington Bank Field July Construction Progress

A look at the progress being made at the New Huntington Bank Field construction site in Brook Park

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
1 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
2 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
3 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
4 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
5 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
6 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
7 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
8 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
9 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.
10 / 10

Construction for New Huntington Bank Field July 24, 2026 at the Brook Park Construction Site.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Chris Powell and Scott Springer retire from the Browns

Powell and Springer leave behind a combined legacy of more than five decades with the organization

news

Browns' veterans report to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for 2026 training camp

Camp begins on July 29, where Cleveland's revamped roster will take the field

news

Meet the 2026 Haslam Sports Group Business Fellowship Class

Four recent college graduates will work closely alongside business industry professionals with the Browns for a yearlong fellowship

news

Browns' rookies and quarterbacks return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus ahead of 2026 training camp

The start of camp is set for July 29, with nine open practices to begin on July 31

news

Browns welcome 12 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellows to the coaching staff

Browns hosted 12 fellows over the course of OTAs and minicamp

news

Browns named finalist for ESPY's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will be held on July 14

news

Carson Schwesinger slated at No. 93 in NFL's Top 100 Players of 2026

Schwesinger was named the 2025 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

news

Browns host Summer Tailgate

The Browns held four unique activations throughout Huntington Bank Field on June 14

news

Browns and Revels Turf & Tractor host 'Revels Education Summit'

Representatives from 30 high school programs attended to learn about lawn maintenance best practices

news

Carson Schwesinger's jersey and helmet on display in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Schwesinger was the second Browns rookie in team history to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

news

Myles Garrett leaves lasting legacy on the Browns as chapter ends in Cleveland

Garrett was traded to the Rams in exchange for DE Jared Verse and three picks

Advertising