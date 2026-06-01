Myles Garrett leaves lasting legacy on the Browns as chapter ends in Cleveland

"Myles Garrett has been the best player on our team and one of the best defensive players in the history of the game, since we drafted him in 2017," Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "His legacy is immense and we could never adequately articulate our appreciation for how he played the game and for being the best player he could be for the Cleveland Browns over the last nine years. He has left a deep imprint on our franchise, with our fans and with the Dawg Pound."

After being drafted as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns, Garrett established himself as a foundational piece for Cleveland's defense and the organization. His presence on the edge as an elite pass rusher forced teams to center their gameplan around Garrett. As the years continued, teams utilized double- and triple-teams to try and slow down Garrett from reaching opposing quarterbacks.

Yet, he found a way to make an impact each week. He played in 134 career games and recorded 412 career tackles, 125.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Garrett has been named an AP All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl seven times and is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year – a two-time winner after previously earning the award following the 2023 season.

His nine-year career in Cleveland was filled with historic moments – both at the franchise-level and the league-level.