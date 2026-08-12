Deshaun Watson to start preseason Week 1 against the Bears

Over the first eight days of training camp, Watson and Sanders alternated reps with the first team each day. Watson then took reps with the first team on back-to-back days on Aug. 7 and 8, the first of which the Browns practiced in helmets while the second day they were in pads, to help even out the number of reps with the first team.

The Browns returned to alternating days with the first team, with Watson taking those reps most recently on Aug. 11. During Tuesday's practice, Watson connected with WR Isaiah Bond on a deep pass over the middle of the field for a touchdown during an 11-on-11 period, and WR Cedric Tillman down the right sideline for a big completion during the first 7-on-7 period.

Over the course of training camp, quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian has seen Watson handle the natural ebbs and flows of training camp.

"He threw some interceptions early, and he's done a good job of protecting the football as of late. There was a string of three or four practices — the days run together — where there were zero picks from him. So, he's done a good job of that," Bajakian said on Aug. 8. "On his good days, he's been decisive, his anticipation's been on point, and he's getting rid of the ball on time without having to move around in the pocket."