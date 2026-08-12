Deshaun Watson to start preseason Week 1 against the Bears

Head coach Todd Monken has named a starting quarterback for the first week of the preseason.
Deshaun Watson will get the first shot during the Browns' matchup against the Bears in Chicago to kick off the preseason on Aug. 15. Shedeur Sanders will then start the second game of the preseason against the Bills on Aug. 22.
"I'm super excited," Watson said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "All the hard work that I put in with the training staff, with my team, my personal team, to get to this stage has been tremendous for me. So, I'm super excited for those opportunities and can't wait for it."
Monken explained during his press conference before practice on Wednesday that each quarterback would also likely play a half during the first preseason game. He wants to have both Watson and Sanders each experience a two-minute situation in this first preseason game.
"I have my reasons for how it's going to go, and it's still a competition," Monken said. "We're excited to watch guys practice today, let alone on Saturday, and then next week against Buffalo, and we'll get a chance to see them both. Every week we'll assess it. It'll be a little bit more difficult with the player that doesn't play as much this week or the other quarterbacks, right? We'll be able to assess the quarterback that started and how he played and when the other quarterbacks came in and then the opposite will be next week against Buffalo."
Over the first eight days of training camp, Watson and Sanders alternated reps with the first team each day. Watson then took reps with the first team on back-to-back days on Aug. 7 and 8, the first of which the Browns practiced in helmets while the second day they were in pads, to help even out the number of reps with the first team.
The Browns returned to alternating days with the first team, with Watson taking those reps most recently on Aug. 11. During Tuesday's practice, Watson connected with WR Isaiah Bond on a deep pass over the middle of the field for a touchdown during an 11-on-11 period, and WR Cedric Tillman down the right sideline for a big completion during the first 7-on-7 period.
Over the course of training camp, quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian has seen Watson handle the natural ebbs and flows of training camp.
"He threw some interceptions early, and he's done a good job of protecting the football as of late. There was a string of three or four practices — the days run together — where there were zero picks from him. So, he's done a good job of that," Bajakian said on Aug. 8. "On his good days, he's been decisive, his anticipation's been on point, and he's getting rid of the ball on time without having to move around in the pocket."
Watson said he has felt his comfort level in Monken's offense grow over the course of training camp, continuing to learn how Monken calls plays in different situations. They have utilized different periods of practice to try certain elements and hone in on specific game situations. He has also watched the film from training camp practices to review mistakes and understand how to improve in those situations going forward.
"My job every day is what I live by," Watson said. "I just keep trying to win the day, and every day I take it one day at a time. Can't rush anything and let the football that I've been doing my whole life kind of take care of itself. So again, I'm in a good spot, and I just keep trying to work and find ways to get better."
As the quarterback competition continues, the preseason games add another layer to the evaluation process. They offer a chance to see how each quarterback stacks plays, as well as handle the finality of drives and the potential of taking hits from opposing defenses.
When the Browns take the field against the Bears in the first week of the preseason, Watson will have the opportunity to step into the starting role once again and showcase his skillset in a live setting.
"I've seen a lot of really good things over the course of the four or five months I've been here," Monken said of Watson. "I think he's done a lot of really good things athletically, making plays that we're going to get a chance to see, because we're not live. We'll see if that comes to play when we get out there and go."