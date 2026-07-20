Browns welcome 12 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellows to the coaching staff

The Browns welcomed 12 additional coaching staff fellows who participated in the Browns' Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, spanning the length of the offseason program.
The purpose of the fellowship is to provide coaches with the opportunity to observe, participate and eventually land full-time positions in the NFL. Applicants for the fellowship must either have NFL experience or coaching experience at the high school, college or other league level.
"The Bill Walsh Minority Internship provided an invaluable opportunity to learn from elite coaches and subject matter experts whose standards for teaching, development, and accountability helped shape my approach to coaching," defensive backs coach and pass game specialist Brandon Lynch said. "As a former player transitioning into coaching, it proved to be a catalyst that strengthened key relationships and helped build a professional network that has supported my career growth. Exposure to diverse systems, teaching methods, and situational football was instrumental in developing the knowledge, adaptability, and winning habits required to succeed at the highest level."
Currently, the Browns have three coaches – defensive assistant and nickelbacks coach Jeff Anderson, defensive line development assistant LaRoy Reynolds and Lynch – who have previously participated in the Bill Walsh Fellowship either with the Browns or teams across the league. Anderson also now leads the Browns' Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.
"The Bill Walsh Fellowship changed the trajectory of my coaching career," Anderson said. "It gave me an opportunity to sit in rooms I had only dreamed about being in, learn from some of the best coaches in the world and build relationships that still impact me today. More than anything, it showed me that if you're willing to learn, work and serve others, there is a place for you in this profession. That's why being able to help lead the program now with the Browns is something I'm incredibly grateful for."
The Browns began organized team activities (OTAs) on May 18 and hosted three coaches each week over the course of OTAs and mandatory veteran minicamp. Below are the 12 coaches who participated in the Bill Walsh Fellowship for 2026.
Jykine Bradley – Bradley is currently the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at the University of Toronto, first joining the coaching staff in 2024. He has previously coached with the Waterloo Warriors for four seasons before serving as a coach at Northwood University in Michigan for one season. Following that, he served as the defensive backs coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022.
Cortney Braswell – Braswell is the co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at the University of Cincinnati. He first joined the staff in 2023 as the inside linebackers coach and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach ahead of the 2025 season. Braswell began his coaching career in 2009.
Tony Gilbert – Gilbert is the new head coach at Atlantic Coast High School in Jacksonville, Fla., after serving as the defensive coordinator in 2025. He was previously the inside linebackers coach for the Jaguars from 2022-23, after serving as the assistant linebackers coach for two seasons from 2020-22. Gilbert began his coaching career in 2011 at the University of Georgia as an assistant strength and conditioning coach before serving as a graduate assistant at Auburn University in 2012. He then was a defensive quality control coach and graduate assistant at the University of North Carolina from 2015-27 before serving as the assistant linebacker coach at University of Central from 2018-19.
Jeremy Harris – Harris is an assistant coach for defensive backs for the Southeastern University, joining the program in 2025. He previously coached defensive backs and oversaw the passing game at Wilmington College from 2024-25. Harris has also coached at both the professional and collegiate levels, including positions with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers. He began his coaching career at East Los Angeles College in 2018.
"From the moment the Browns brought me in, it was a world-class experience top to bottom you feel the professionalism the second you walk in the building," Harris said. "I'm grateful the coaches allowed me to be that close to the work, running DB drills during individual period and trusting me with a real project breaking down the defensive backs. They allowed me to stay late to finish it, and watching the film I could see players actually getting better. Brandon Lynch and Mike Rutenberg are true leaders, and being around them showed me the standard. With Coach (Todd) Monken leading the charge you feel that energy every day, and across all three phases the staff is chasing an elite standard."
Javier King – King is entering his fifth season at The University of Georgia as a special teams coach after returning to the program in 2023. He first joined the coaching staff at Georgia in 2021, assisting on special teams. King began his coaching career as a student assistant at Samford University in 2019, working with special teams. He has also previously worked at Troy University and the University of Pittsburgh on special teams. King has also had internship opportunities in the NFL with the Dolphins and the Chiefs.
Michael Machado – Machado is currently the offensive coordinator at his alma mater Lewis & Clark College, a role he has held since 2022. Machado spent the previous three seasons at Division I San Jose State University. In 2019, Machado served as an Offensive Quality Control Intern working with the team's tight ends and special teams units. He was then promoted to a Graduate Assistant position working with the offense for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Machado worked with the team's quarterbacks and wide receiver coaches in all facets of the team's game planning, coaching and recruiting.
Terrance Orr II – Orr is the head football coach and campus athletic director at Mesquite Poteet High School in Mesquite, Texas. He returned to Mesquite Poteet and was named the head coach and the first African American head coach in school history in January 2025, after he began his coaching career as the freshman football coach in 2012. Orr has also previously coached at Hebron High School, North Crowley High School, Dallas Carter High School and DeSoto High School.
"My coaching philosophy is centered on building relationships, developing young men and creating a culture of discipline, accountability and hard work," Orr said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and to bring those experiences back to the student-athletes and coaches I serve."
Kade Rannings – Rannings is currently a special teams assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders, a role has held since 2024. He previously was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at The Citadel from 2023-24, and was an offensive quality control coach and quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Wildcats from 2019-21. Rannings also previously worked with the Packers from 2017-19 as a football administrator and special teams quality control coach and a game charter for the Browns from 2015-16. Rannings began his coaching career at Oregon State University as an offensive graduate assistant from 2003-05.
Jeremy Smith – Smith is in his second year as the running backs coach at Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Okla., and has previously participated in the Bill Walsh Fellowship with the Eagles in 2025. He also coached at his alma mater in Union High School in Tulsa, Okla., from 2024-25. He also was special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach at East Central University in 2023.
"I take pride in what I do," Smith said. "Developing the body is one thing, but developing the mind is everything. I've coached for nine years now, and I would love to be back at the next level. That's my ultimate goal. I just want to show my son hard work pays off and building relationships is everything."
Tracin Wallace – Wallace is wide receivers coach at Butler Community College after previously serving as an offensive quality control coach at Oklahoma State from 2024-25. He moved up through the coaching staff at Oklahoma State, first starting as a student assistant from 2019-21 with the wide receivers, then became a graduate assistant working with the wide receivers from 2022-23. When he became an offensive quality control coach, he first worked with the wide receivers in 2024 before moving to work with the running backs in 2025.
Dalton Williams – Williams is the tight ends coach at Southern Miss, after originally joining the staff in January 2025. He previously worked as an offensive quality control coach at Marshall in 2022, after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Dean College in 2021. Prior to his stint at Dean, Williams spent time at Coppell High School in Texas as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He previously spent a year at Garden City Community College as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Williams also spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at West Virginia (2016-17) and as an offensive quality control coach at Akron (2013-15).
DeShawn Williams – Williams is a defensive analyst for the University of Oklahoma. Williams played college football at Clemson from 2011-14, and after going undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft, he signed with the Bengals where he played from 2015-17. He then landed with the Broncos in 2020 and played three years before playing for the Panthers for two seasons from 2023-24.