Browns welcome 12 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellows to the coaching staff

Kade Rannings – Rannings is currently a special teams assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders, a role has held since 2024. He previously was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at The Citadel from 2023-24, and was an offensive quality control coach and quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Wildcats from 2019-21. Rannings also previously worked with the Packers from 2017-19 as a football administrator and special teams quality control coach and a game charter for the Browns from 2015-16. Rannings began his coaching career at Oregon State University as an offensive graduate assistant from 2003-05.

Jeremy Smith – Smith is in his second year as the running backs coach at Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Okla., and has previously participated in the Bill Walsh Fellowship with the Eagles in 2025. He also coached at his alma mater in Union High School in Tulsa, Okla., from 2024-25. He also was special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach at East Central University in 2023.

"I take pride in what I do," Smith said. "Developing the body is one thing, but developing the mind is everything. I've coached for nine years now, and I would love to be back at the next level. That's my ultimate goal. I just want to show my son hard work pays off and building relationships is everything."

Tracin Wallace – Wallace is wide receivers coach at Butler Community College after previously serving as an offensive quality control coach at Oklahoma State from 2024-25. He moved up through the coaching staff at Oklahoma State, first starting as a student assistant from 2019-21 with the wide receivers, then became a graduate assistant working with the wide receivers from 2022-23. When he became an offensive quality control coach, he first worked with the wide receivers in 2024 before moving to work with the running backs in 2025.

Dalton Williams – Williams is the tight ends coach at Southern Miss, after originally joining the staff in January 2025. He previously worked as an offensive quality control coach at Marshall in 2022, after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Dean College in 2021. Prior to his stint at Dean, Williams spent time at Coppell High School in Texas as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He previously spent a year at Garden City Community College as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Williams also spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at West Virginia (2016-17) and as an offensive quality control coach at Akron (2013-15).