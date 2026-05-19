NFL owners approve Arctos as Cleveland Browns limited partner

Statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Principal Partners of the Browns and CEO and Chairman of Haslam Sports Group:
"Arctos brings deep and respected expertise across sports, and we welcome them as a limited partner," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Principal Partners of the Browns and CEO and Chairman of Haslam Sports Group. "They share our long-term vision for investing in both the franchise and Northeast Ohio. We will continue working to build a championship-caliber organization, elevate the fan experience, and support transformative opportunities that create lasting impact for our region."
Statement from Chad Hutchinson, Partner at Arctos:
"The Cleveland Browns are one of the NFL's most iconic and historic franchises, with a deeply loyal fan base and a leadership team committed to both the future of the organization and the surrounding community," said Chad Hutchinson, Partner at Arctos. "We are excited to join the Browns as a limited partner and support the organization's long-term priorities."