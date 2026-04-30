Browns officially break ground on new Huntington Bank Field 

The Haslam Sports Group (HSG) alongside a joint venture of AECOM Hunt and Turner Construction Company and HKS today announced the groundbreaking of the new Huntington Bank Field, the future home of the Cleveland Browns starting in the 2029 season. The groundbreaking ceremony held at the new site in Brook Park today marks the official start of construction on Northeast Ohio's largest economic development project to date, the new Huntington Bank Field enclosed stadium and surrounding district.

The event featured an opening from HSG Managing and Principal Partner Dee Haslam followed by three separate panels that detailed the vision for the new stadium and its transformative impact on the region. The first panel, focused on fan experience, consisted of HSG Managing Partners Whitney Haslam Johnson, JW Johnson and HSG President Dave Jenkins. It was followed with a panel discussing the economic impact created by the new stadium and district featuring HSG Managing Partner Jimmy Haslam, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. To round out the programming for the event, Browns Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas moderated a conversation with General Manager Andrew Berry, Head Coach Todd Monken, Linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Cornerback Denzel Ward.

"Our family is deeply committed to Northeast Ohio and we know our community deserves this stadium and transformative project," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam. "The new Huntington Bank Field will be an economic catalyst for our region, delivering best-in-class fan experiences and exciting events throughout the year. Today's groundbreaking is a historic milestone, and we appreciate our partner's efforts to help make this possible."

As construction managers for the visionary project, AECOM Hunt and Turner Construction Company are overseeing construction of the state-of-the-art venue, which will serve as Ohio's first enclosed stadium capable of hosting world-class events throughout the year, including Browns games, NCAA Final Fours, international soccer matches and concerts for crowds of up to 75,000. With a revolutionary seating bowl design, one-of-a-kind roofing system and flexible capacity, the project will set new standards in stadium construction and fan engagement, bringing fans closer than ever to action on the football field.

"As one of the largest construction projects in the history of Northeast Ohio, the new Huntington Bank Field will deliver an unparalleled experience for football fans while featuring the flexibility to host a variety of large-scale, blockbuster events that will generate significant economic growth and attract more audiences to the region than ever before," said Ken Johnson, COO, Central Region, AECOM Hunt. "As one of the nation's leaders in venue construction, we are honored to play a role in this important, game-changing project, and we look forward to working with Turner Construction Company, the Haslam Sports Group and the Cleveland Browns to create a world-class facility that will entertain generations to come."

"The new Huntington Bank Field will redefine the football fan experience and raise the bar even higher for sports and entertainment venues around the world," said Taurean Spratt, Vice President and General Manager, Turner Construction Company. "With decades of experience building iconic arenas across the country, we are proud to work together with the AECOM Hunt, Haslam Sports Group and the Browns organization to partner with local businesses and construct a once-in-a-generation mixed-use development that will not only strengthen the regional economy and spur job creation but create a new, vibrant destination unlike any other."

Designed by leading sports architecture firm HKS, the new stadium will champion the region's spirit and identity, enhancing the overall experience for both fans and the surrounding community while spurring long-term economic activity and job creation in the region. The world-class venue will be constructed alongside a dynamic, mixed-use entertainment district led by award-winning development partner and real estate firm Lincoln Property Company, securing the future of the Browns organization in Northeast Ohio for decades to come.