Browns announce jersey numbers for 2026 draft class

As the Browns kick off the first day of rookie minicamp, which is set to run from May 8-10, the Browns announced the jersey numbers for their 10 draft picks. This is the first time the 2026 draft class will all be in the building and on the field at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in their Browns jerseys.
So, what numbers did they all choose?
Here are the jersey numbers for the 10 members of the Browns' 2026 draft class. Numbers are subject to change before the beginning of the 2026 season.
LB Justin Jefferson — 10
WR Denzel Boston — 12
QB Taylen Green — 15
WR KC Concepcion — 17
TE Joe Royer — 18
S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren — 28
TE Carsen Ryan — 48
C Parker Brailsford — 52
OT Spencer Fano — 55
OT Austin Barber — 58