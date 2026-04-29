Groundbreaking ceremony for new Huntington Bank Field set for April 30

The Haslam Sports Group (HSG) is set to host the Browns new enclosed Huntington Bank Field groundbreaking ceremony in Brook Park on April 30 at 5 p.m. ET.

The groundbreaking ceremony will mark the official start of construction on one of Northeast Ohio's largest economic development projects to date, the new Huntington Bank Field enclosed stadium. With a welcome address from HSG Managing and Principal Partner Dee Haslam, the event will include three panel discussions featuring leaders who will share their vision for the new stadium and its transformative impact on the region.

The first panel will feature HSG Partners Whitney Haslam-Johnson, JW Johnson and HSG President Dave Jenkins who will share how the new stadium enhances the fan experience with closer seating, a translucent roof and flexible guest capacity. In the second panel, HSG Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine will explore the vision and its economic impact, including an increase in employment opportunities through the stadium and adjacent development. Browns Head Coach Todd Monken, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry and Defensive Rookie of the Year Linebacker Carson Schwesinger will speak to the new gameday atmosphere intentionally engineered to elevate athlete performance, and the ultimate home field advantage in the final panel.