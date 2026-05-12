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Browns single-game tickets will be FEE FREE for first 72 hours

Offer runs from May 14-17 following official announcement of the 2026 schedule

May 12, 2026 at 12:02 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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Huntington Bank is once again helping to welcome Browns fans into the 2026 season.

The Browns, courtesy of Huntington Bank, are offering fee-free single-game tickets for the first 72 hours following the official announcement of the 2026 schedule.

Cleveland's full schedule will be exclusively revealed on the team's official website and social media platforms on Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and single-game tickets will be available to purchase at that time. Live reveal and analysis of the entire NFL schedule will begin at 8 p.m. on NFL Network and ESPN2.

Fans who buy single-game tickets for any of the Browns' home games during the 2026 season will have fees waived for their tickets purchased from May 14-17. Tickets must be purchased on the primary ticket market through Ticketmaster to receive the offer.

Check out the Browns’ single-game ticket page and register to be notified the moment tickets go on sale. Don't miss out on the chance to see the Browns at Huntington Bank Field during the 2026 season!

*The Fee Free window ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17. To receive the fee-free benefit, single-game tickets must be purchased through the Browns Primary Marketplace on Ticketmaster.com. Limited ticket availability.

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