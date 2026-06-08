 Skip to main content
Advertising

Latest News

Carson Schwesinger's jersey and helmet on display in Pro Football Hall of Fame 

Schwesinger was the second Browns rookie in team history to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Jun 08, 2026 at 08:47 AM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

CarsonJerseyHoF

LB Carson Schwesinger earned one of the highest accolades during his rookie season, as he was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame – located in Canton, Ohio – is recognizing Schwesinger's award by displaying his jersey and helmet in their "Pro Football Today" gallery. His jersey is next to Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan's jersey, who was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Schwesinger was the second Browns rookie in team history to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year, joining LB Chip Banks who was voted the winner in 1982.

He led all rookies in 2025 with his 146 tackles and 11 tackles for loss, and was tied for second with two interceptions. He recorded double-digit tackles in seven games during the 2025 season, including a stretch of six consecutive games – the longest streak in the NFL this season. His seven double-digit tackle games were also the most among NFL rookies.

Schwesinger's 146 tackles are the most by a Browns rookie since the team's return in 1999, while his two interceptions are the most by a Browns rookie since CB Denzel Ward recorded three in 2018.

Related Content

news

Myles Garrett leaves lasting legacy on the Browns as chapter ends in Cleveland

Garrett was traded to the Rams in exchange for DE Jared Verse and three picks

news

NFL owners approve Arctos as Cleveland Browns limited partner

news

Browns single-game tickets will be FEE FREE for first 72 hours

Offer runs from May 14-17 following official announcement of the 2026 schedule

news

Browns announce jersey numbers for 2026 draft class

Numbers are subject to change before the beginning of the 2026 season

news

Browns officially break ground on new Huntington Bank Field

The new enclosed stadium and Phase 1 of the mixed-use development are set to open in 2029

news

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Huntington Bank Field set for Thursday

Fans can watch the groundbreaking ceremony and panel discussions live starting at 5 p.m. ET

news

16 prospects to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 23

news

Players return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for offseason program

The Browns kicked off Phase One of the offseason program on April 7

news

The Haslam family increases personal investment in new Huntington Bank Field project

The $2.6 billion project consists of a 67.5 percent private investment

news

Browns and Moss continue partnership to elevate the stadium experience through innovation

The Browns and Moss first began their partnership ahead of the 2025 season

news

Browns finalize the 2026 coaching staff

Head coach Todd Monken builds staff of 29 coaches

Advertising