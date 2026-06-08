Carson Schwesinger's jersey and helmet on display in Pro Football Hall of Fame 

LB Carson Schwesinger earned one of the highest accolades during his rookie season, as he was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame – located in Canton, Ohio – is recognizing Schwesinger's award by displaying his jersey and helmet in their "Pro Football Today" gallery. His jersey is next to Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan's jersey, who was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Schwesinger was the second Browns rookie in team history to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year, joining LB Chip Banks who was voted the winner in 1982.

He led all rookies in 2025 with his 146 tackles and 11 tackles for loss, and was tied for second with two interceptions. He recorded double-digit tackles in seven games during the 2025 season, including a stretch of six consecutive games – the longest streak in the NFL this season. His seven double-digit tackle games were also the most among NFL rookies.